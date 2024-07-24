From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/24/2024 – 10:05

The Federal Revenue Service opened this Wednesday, the 24th, the consultation for the third batch of IRPF 2024 refunds. 6,091,572 taxpayers are covered. The total value of the payments will be R$8.5 billion.

The consultation can be made from 10 am at Federal Revenue page. To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must click on “My Income Tax” and then on “ Check Refund “.

The refunds will be deposited on July 31st into the bank account provided in the Income Tax Return, directly or by indicating a Pix key.

The majority of those included in this batch are taxpayers who received priority for having used the Pre-filled form or opted to receive the refund via Pix.

Who entered the lot

14,756 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old

95,040 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old

9,672 taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness

34.014 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching

5,711,130 taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority for having used the Pre-filled or opted to receive the refund via Pix

172,719 taxpayers prioritized due to the state of emergency declared in RS

According to the IRS, the batch also includes residual refunds from previous years.

How to find out the status of your declaration and whether you’ve been caught in the fine net

To check the status of the declaration and refund, the taxpayer can consult the Federal Revenue page, through the processing statement, accessed in e-CAC. Through the service, the taxpayer can check whether they are on the waiting list or if there are any pending issues.

If the message displayed is “In Refund Queue”, it means that the declaration has been processed, but the refund has not yet been released. Just wait and check the next batches.

In the “Pending Issues” section, taxpayers can check whether their tax return is being held up and also check the reason why it was held up. If they identify any pending issues, taxpayers can rectify them by correcting the information. To correct the error or pending issue, simply send a corrective statement using the Statement Generator Program or the app.

Refund payment schedule for 2024