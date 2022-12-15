With an amendment created by the PEC, Lula’s team wants to use a hole in the ceiling to pay for bridges, footbridges and ring roads

The President-elect’s team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), used a new type of amendment to the Budget created by the PEC fura-teto to allocate R$ 6.5 billion to local works, outside the limit to the growth of public spending.

O Power360 found that the amendments for specific expenses, unlike generic budget recompositions of ministries, mainly meet the demands of deputies, on the eve of the vote on the ceiling-breaking PEC in the Chamber.

One of the amendments by Lula’s transition team reserves BRL 31.8 million to build a river terminal in Lábrea (AM). Another allocates R$ 18.8 million to build a pedestrian walkway in Caruaru (PE).

Both appropriations are for the Dnit (National Department of Transport Infrastructure), contemplated with a recomposition of BRL 12.2 billion in the PLOA (annual budget bill) of 2023 after the approval of the ceiling-hole PEC in the Senate.

Resources are also reserved for road works on state stretches, viaducts, refurbishment and equipping of regional airports and construction of new hospital units and research centers. Here’s the full of the Transition Team’s amendments to the Budget (765 KB).

Lula’s allies call the ceiling-breaking PEC “Bolsa Família PEC” or “of National Salvation🇧🇷 They usually say that the hole of more than R$ 200 billion in the spending ceiling is necessary to guarantee the Brazil Aid of R$ 600, with an extra R$ 150 per child up to 6 years old, and make the 2023 Budget “feasible🇧🇷

However, the value and type of expenditure of this BRL 6.5 billion portion of the transition team’s amendments are very similar to what is normally observed in individual amendments and those of the general rapporteur of the Budget, which deputies and senators allocate to their constituencies.

Allies of the president-elect involved in the discussion on the PEC insist that the transition team’s amendments meet demands brought by the Dnit itself, and not the individual demands of congressmen in exchange for support for the constitutional amendment.

The general rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), considered, based on the text of the PEC approved by the Senate, a hole in the ceiling of R$ 168 billion when presenting its opinion to the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee).

Of that amount, R$70 billion were used to complete the income transfer program – today still called Auxílio Brasil, but which the elected government has already announced that it will rename it Bolsa Família.

The text of the ceiling-breaking PEC approved by the Senate establishes that the budget space of R$ 168 billion must be filled by amendments by the general rapporteur based on requests from Lula’s transition team.

This is the new type of amendment that the PEC creates to program expenses exclusively for 2023, giving Lula’s transition team the power to change the Budget even before the president-elect takes office.

In the Budget report he delivered to the CMO, Castro pointed out that the R$168 billion in extra spending is conditional on the approval of the ceiling-breaking PEC.

The proposal is now in the Chamber, under the report of the leader of União Brasil, deputy Elmar Nascimento (BA).

The vote on the PEC depends on negotiations involving the choice of ministers in the Lula government to serve parties such as PSD, MDB, União Brasil and PP and the result of the judgment in the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on the constitutionality of the rapporteur’s amendments.