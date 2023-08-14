Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2023 – 18:17

A McLaren Artura car valued at R$ 3.8 million was destroyed after colliding with a popular car model Sandero, from Renault, on Friday night, 11, in Maceió, capital of Alagoas. The accident, which left one person injured, drew attention and caused traffic congestion. The causes are yet to be investigated. The images went viral on social media.

The accident happened on Avenida Álvaro Otacílio, on the edge of Ponta Verde, a tourist area of ​​the capital. The popular car carried out application transport. With the collision, the passenger was injured and was attended by the Alagoas Military Fire Department.

“The rescue unit treated a 46-year-old male victim with a cut on his head and pain in his neck. He was attended to and taken to the hospital,” the corporation said.

According to firefighters, in the luxury car were two people, the driver and a woman, who had no injuries. Their identity was not disclosed.

Because it involved a luxury car, the accident ended up attracting the curiosity of dozens of people and left the avenue quite congested. With the impact, McLaren had the front tire torn off. Parts of the vehicle were scattered around the site. According to the Municipal Department of Transport and Traffic, a team was sent to the site to guide traffic.

McLaren is famous for producing road-going supercars with Formula 1 genetics.

In Brazil, the price of a 2023 Artura, like the one in the accident, can reach BRL 3.8 million, not counting IPVA and insurance, which can generate an additional expense of BRL 300,000 per year. In the country, the brand is very exclusive and accessible to few people.