Suddenly thirteen explosions sounded in short succession at the Julianapark in Utrecht. It turns out to be a shooting, which is the result of a long-running argument between three men. The bullets are flying around Stefan* (42). His friend Bas* (28) is hit twice in the leg and collapses. Six months after the incident, they tell their story. “I saw the blood squirt out.”

