D.he Cologne residents are no longer what they used to be. Yes, old Adenauer, he was still carved out of hardwood. If what one hears is not drowned and lies, the former chancellor used to say every morning: “What do I care about my chatter from yesterday?”

Toni Schumacher was also very reluctant to apologize. In the 1982 World Cup semi-finals, the Cologne goalkeeper struck down the French Battiston, who lost three teeth and was carried away with a concussion, and Schumacher leaned casually against the post, chewed gum and said afterwards: “I’ll pay him the jacket crowns. “

A sorry? Anyone who would have asked that of daring Toni back then, he would have rammed away and hissed: “You Spacken!”

Toni Schumacher mercilessly clears Patrick Battiston

Footballers say spack when they think that stupid and idiot is no longer enough, and these days the clear word has escaped the Cologne kicker Dominick Drexler. He was sitting in the team bus that drove off at Geißbockheim to the Rhenish derby in Gladbach, and with a “Kölle Alaaf” on their lips a few FC fans lit their flares and Bengali fires outside to say goodbye. And because football stars are constantly shooting videos on the bus, one immediately circulated on the Internet in which Drexler yelled at the crackers: “What a shit!”

He used to be a fan himself. As a youngster he stood in the FC curve, he was practically socialized there – and could now have comfortably talked his way out of the fact that he learned the word “Spacken” back then and insulted the FC stars with it after defeats Has. But what is he doing? “Sorry,” says Drexler.

“Sincerely and from the heart” the unfortunate apologized on Saturday in an official communiqué of the billy goat club. Sports director Horst Heldt also grunted him a hefty fine, like this other dödel on the bus who shot and distributed the video. If a club knows how to apologize, it is Cologne.

Two apologies for new tattoos

Last week they installed a new media director, the journalist Fritz Esser. Until came out. that he once publicly applauded the AfD and insulted FC fans as “weak mates”. Cologne’s bosses reversed the personnel and went into sackcloth: “We apologize to all members and fans.”

Cologne stop? Tease? That would have been too short. Because football is ticking more and more often according to the motto: In order to pull your head out of the loop, the derailment has to be followed by immediate repentance. Not a day goes by without a plea for forgiveness with the expression of the greatest regret. Last week it came out that Constantin Tolisso from FC Bayern and the Sugar Loaf magician Cunha from Hertha BSC had beautified themselves forbidden in tattoo studios – and the two shouted sorry in horror.

Or Thomas Hitzlsperger, in Stuttgart. For weeks, the CEO of VfB-AG had announced briskly that he would run against President Claus Vogt in the next election because he considered him to be a pathetic rivet that would ruin the club.

The organized VfB fans, intellectually connected with Vogt, then presented Hitzlsperger as a Daimler jumping jack and Mercedes puppet – and instead of standing in a war of direction and in return convicting Vogt as a puppet of the Ultras, the ex-master player left a few days ago on your knees and now stands there like the decal of a leader. “Sorry,” says Hitzsperger.

Such an excuse is now part of the game like the ball or the body-filling tattoos of the protagonists. The first footballers are said to have their brains sucked off or deepened, but the real fashion trend is sorry, like in the rest of the world. “Sorry” greeting cards are booming, “Sorry” sings Madonna, and around the clock forgiveness is so expediently begged that “Sorry” software can be downloaded from the Internet.

Podolski tweeted indignantly

The high school of pardon, that’s what footballers swear by. A smooth sorry is like a successful swallow in the penalty area, at least since Stefan Effenberg has known it. When he misbehaved in his heyday as a Bayern star at a championship party, he quickly apologized the next day with his alcohol level – whereupon “Bild” forgave him on the spot in the name of all thirsty people: “It’s okay, Effe!” was done, cheers. Since then, every footballer says sorry immediately when he has all his senses back after the hangover.

How do you recognize a convincing apology? Science agrees that unadulterated repentance manifests itself primarily in the form of a humble attitude, and the hanging head should go hand in hand with a halfway bashful facial expression – with all the things that Dominick Drexler also uses on the weekend as an effective stylistic device of the credible Started regretfully.

But the Cologne people still let him fidget. “Anyone who calls their fans Spacken,” tweeted FC icon Lukas Podolski, “didn’t deserve this jersey.” And the return of the heroes after the derby victory in Gladbach turned out to be the gauntlet for the villain, he had to be saved from the Ultras through the back entrance who hissed hostile through their teeth: “Where’s Drexler?” He’s now sitting at home, shivering and wondering in the name of all football players: The first Spacken don’t believe our daily sorry anymore?