Quran | Swedish professor: The attitude towards burning religious texts must be reconsidered

Swedish experts consider the crisis between Sweden and Iraq to be serious. The professor of peace and conflict studies calls for a dialogue on freedom of religion and speech.

21.7. 21:04

in Sweden the way to handle permits for public gatherings where religious writings are burned must be reconsidered, says professor of peace and conflict studies Peter Wallensteen from Uppsala University.

“The police authority must have some possibility to prevent this, if it causes insecurity for Swedes in the world in general, not just where the burning takes place,” he says to the news agency TT.

Demonstrators broke into the premises of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, between Wednesday and Thursday night and set a fire in the embassy area. The protesters were angered by the planned burning of the Koran in Sweden.

Wallensteen considers the most recent crisis between Sweden and Iraq to be very serious.

“We need to find a more fruitful way to talk to each other than burning books or burning embassies,” he says.

The professor calls for a discussion on freedom of religion and speech also on a broader level, such as within the framework of the UN or the EU.

“Sweden must create trust in the Muslim world that we respect each other’s religion and holy books. We also have to show that we don’t like burning religious scriptures, but we have to reconcile that with our freedom of speech.”

Middle East situational expert Aron Lund estimates that political conflicts between religious and ethnic groups in Iraq are now driving the protests against Sweden.

“They are competing for the strongest positions against Sweden and this is spreading throughout the region,” says Lund, an analyst at Sweden’s Total National Defense Research Institute, FOI.

According to him, the desecration of the Koran is something that arouses very upset feelings in many Muslims.

“Therefore, it is something that politicians of different camps can use for their own purposes.”

There have been sharp reactions. On Thursday, Iraq ordered the Swedish ambassador to leave the country and invited the charge d’affaires of its Stockholm mission to his home. Former Swedish foreign minister and diplomat Jan Eliasson considers the procedure very serious.

“When there is no embassy and no ambassador there, it is very serious. Government-level dialogue between the two countries is out of the question,” commented Eliasson to the Swedish public broadcasting company SVTfor.

“ “The Iraqi authorities have a responsibility to protect the mission.”

of Vienna according to the agreement, the Iraqi authorities have an obligation to protect the embassy. This was also emphasized by the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in his statement on Thursday.

“It may be that Iraq has not taken all the measures it could have taken,” said the professor of international law Mark Klamberg Stockholm University to news agency TT on Thursday.

Demonstrators also invaded the mission area in June.

“When the mission has been subjected to such threats, the Iraqi authorities have a stronger responsibility to protect it,” Klamberg said.

If a country believes that another country has not fulfilled its obligation to protect the embassy, ​​it is possible to take the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). However, Klamberg does not believe that Sweden will resort to legal action in this case.

of Gothenburg based on research conducted at the university, dialogue has previously been an effective way to calm situations like the current one.

Investigator Goran Larsson has compared the actions of Denmark and Sweden in two cases where caricatures depicting Muhammad caused conflict with the Muslim world.

In 2005, the Danish Jyllands-Posten published a caricature in which the Prophet Muhammad had, among other things, a bomb in his turban. Swedish Lars Vilks on the other hand, had depicted Muhammad in the form of a dog in his drawings.

Based on the research, Sweden managed to calm the situation better than Denmark, because Sweden had promoted its relations with Muslim organizations since the 1970s.

The prime minister at the time blinked in the aftermath of the drawings Fredrik Reinfeldt was in contact with Swedish Muslim organizations that were able to curb Muslim agitation in Sweden and abroad, says the professor of religious studies Simon Sorgenfrei from Södertörn University to TT.

However, he believes that the current situation should be resolved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.