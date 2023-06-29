Refugee from Iraq conducts Koran burning in Sweden

The action with the burning of the Koran on Medborjarplatsen square in the center of Stockholm in Sweden was carried out by a refugee from Iraq, 37-year-old Salvan Momika. This is reported TASS.

Representatives of the Swedish and international media, as well as about 200 spectators, were at the scene of the action. In protest, the man tore the pages out of the book, wiped his shoes with them, and then put bacon in it and set it on fire.

Earlier in Baghdad, a protest rally was held near the Swedish Embassy due to the burning of the Koran at the main mosque in Stockholm on June 28. Dozens of protesting Iraqis gathered after the calls of an influential politician, one of the spiritual leaders of the Shiites, Muqtada al-Sadr. Some protesters climbed the fence surrounding the building of the diplomatic mission and started jumping into the interior of the embassy.