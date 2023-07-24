In Denmark, protesters burned a Koran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen

A group of protesters who call themselves “Danish Patriots” already held a similar rally last week and broadcast it live on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

Then the Danish Foreign Ministry reacted to the burning of the Koran in Copenhagen, condemning the past action. Representatives of the department criticized the incident and stressed that they support the right to protest, but it must remain peaceful.

On June 28, the Swedish police allowed a demonstration with the burning of the Koran at the main mosque in Stockholm on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha. After the action, hundreds of protesters in Baghdad stormed the Swedish embassy and set it on fire, none of the embassy employees were injured.