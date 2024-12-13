The Government control session in the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies on Wednesday once again demonstrated that From Pedro Sánchez on down, all members of the cabinet follow the guidelines of the Ollendorff methodwhich allows you to avoid the answer that the interlocutor is asking about and get away with peteneras. The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, began by being interested in the warnings formulated by the Government’s partners based on which he wanted to know how much more it will cost us all for President Sánchez to continue in Moncloa.

The person questioned turned a deaf ear to that question and preferred to read the text that was written on the agenda of the session, which referred to investigating what the priorities of the Spaniards were and their degree of coincidence with those of the Government itself. From there, The hailstorm came with a string of data about the benefits of the economic situation that would confirm that we are the first in the class according to The Economistthe OECD and the sursum corda.

Then, in his reply, Feijóo told Sánchez to stop buying power with the dignity and money of the Spanish people and we went back to our old ways. Everything ended without any clarification in a scuffle where each and every one struggled not to discredit themselves before the lords of their own group.

But, in particular, the approach to the pending questions regarding the plot of Ábalos, Koldo, Víctor de Aldama, Barrabés, Ángel Víctor Torres, Begoña, chiefs of staff, colonels of the Civil Guard, medals, hydrocarbons, Hidalgos, rescues of Air Europa, master of the Complutense, apartments on Atocha Street for meetings of various kinds, chalets for summer vacations in Cadiz, apartment on Castellana, reports from the CNI, flights in Falcon to the Dominican Republic, seafood restaurants in La Chalana, friends incorporated into official trips, Asturian mises and other favors that received their due compensation only served to make ministers repeat themselves in the plenary session of Congress, until the satiety, the Monclovite record and went back to the blackness of their predecessors of the Popular Party when they were in the command bridge, as if by exhibiting those behaviors of their rivals they could gain plenary indulgence that would validate their own excesses. But it happens that it was, to a large extent, That is the reason why the peperos were removed from power and we did not elevate the socialists so that they came to do the same thing that we repudiated in the popular ones.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday an event was convened in the Chamber Hall of the National Music Auditorium on the occasion of the Day of remembrance and tribute to all the victims of the military coup, the war and the dictatorship, which Pedro Sánchez used to announce that during the new year They will celebrate one hundred events to mark 50 years since we recovered freedoms. But, in reality, the fiftieth anniversary in which we enter is only that of Franco’s death in the Peace Clinic, when the Marquis of Villaverde, who had dispensed with Vicente Gil, the doctor who always attended to him, proceeded to unplug the machine. who artificially maintained his father-in-law’s breathing.

They say that among the initiatives being considered is commemorating Franco’s exhumation, repeating it symbolically every year, just as happens for example with Holy Week, removing a coffin to take it from the Cuelgamuros basilica to the Mingo Rubio cemetery in El Pardobut, instead of repeating the helicopter act, carrying it on his shoulders, through the appropriate relays. We will see.