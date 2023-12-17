When man landed on the Moon in 1969, my obsession was to make ends meet, hence I did not pay due attention to the event. It means that intimate setbacks should not exceed certain limits; Otherwise, those who suffer from them remain on the margins of history (unfortunately, not making ends meet has never enjoyed the category of historical event). But when the domestic unrest overflows, affecting considerable percentages of the population, the environment becomes saturated with hair-growth sellers, saviors of the country, exegetes of the Seventh Seal (or the Eighth, now I'm not falling for it) and Pentecostal Methodists. Everything indicates that we are facing one of those periods of collective unrest that nevertheless has specific qualities.

In 1969 we had uncertainty about the future, yes, because there was a future. Now we suffer from an uncertainty without a future, because economic ultraliberalism has put an end to it after devouring the landscape. Uncertainty without a future is like an anxiety attack incapable of transforming into a migraine sensitive to conventional painkillers. Plain anxiety, anxiety that is not somatized, plunges us into depression, into misery. Hence, nowadays more people die than are born (the average family is made up of a couple and a dog or, failing that, a cat), hence also the success of anomalies the size of Milei, Trump, of Bolsonaro…

The absence of a horizon, caused by the impossibility of young people to obtain a minimally stable job, with a decent salary, and therefore to access decent housing, leads to varieties of collective discouragement that translate, to give another example, in an alarming number of suicides or suicide attempts among our adolescents.

The normal thing, quoting Gramsci, which always looks good, is to blame the panorama on the fact that analog has not just died and that digital has not just been born, but it is not that, it is not that. The thing is, after Sunday afternoon, Monday morning should come. And what comes is another Sunday afternoon, etc.

