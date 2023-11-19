Name of deputy attorney Paulo Gonet received support from Alexandre de Moraes and Gilmar Mendes for the position

Listed for the PGR (Attorney General’s Office), Paulo Gonet talked to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) about criticism from the left for being “ultra-catholic”. According to the portal’s investigation Metropoliseshe will just not be nominated for the position of Attorney General of the Republic if “Something new“.

According to the publication, Gonet and Lula spoke a few weeks ago at Palácio do Planalto. The deputy prosecutor reportedly said: “President, they want to decertify me because I am very religious. I need to tell you that I am and that I see no merit in that.”.

Gonet is 62 years old and has a doctorate in law, State and Constitution from UnB (University of Brasília). He is the founder, together with the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Gilmar Mendes, of the Brasiliense Institute of Public Law, currently IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research), in Brasília.

He currently holds the position of deputy electoral attorney general and was responsible for the body’s opinion in favor of the ineligibility of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The deputy attorney’s name received support from court ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Gilmar Mendes for the position.

Augusto Aras’ term as Attorney General of the Republic won on September 26th. Since then, the position has been held on an interim basis by the deputy attorney general Elizeta Ramos.

The waiting time for a replacement to be appointed is already 10 times bigger than the previous record – when Dilma Rousseff (PT) took 4 days to nominate Rodrigo Janot after the end of Roberto Gurgel’s term. It is the longest time without an official prosecutor in office since the promulgation of the 1988 Federal Constitution.