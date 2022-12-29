the federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) said on Wednesday night (28.Dec.2022) that he was invited by the transitional government to head the Ministry of Agrarian Development, but that, at the request of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will remain in the Chamber.

According to Reginaldo, the request came after a “new governance arrangement”, in which União Brasil and PSD will assume, each one, 3 ministries in the Lula government. Reginaldo’s statement was given to journalists at the exit of Meliá, the hotel where the president-elect is staying in Brasília (DF).

“My role is in Parliament at that moment, to help make the moves and also propose solutions”, declared the deputy, who did not specify what his role will be in the House. Reginaldo is currently the leader of the PT in the Chamber.

Reginaldo also said he had been quoted for the Ministry of Planning, assumed by senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), and for the MEC (Ministry of Education). However, the congressman stated that he was “quiet” with the decision to remain in the Chamber.

The deputy added that Lula should nominate at least half of the ministers tomorrow. He stated that the president is still articulating with parties and deciding on the names to be indicated.

“I hope that, tomorrow, half of the ministers will have 3, 4 days to start their mandate”, said Reginald. The deputy stated that the future ministers are receiving a government “completely disorganized”.