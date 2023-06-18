President met Celso Sabino on a trip to Pará this Saturday (June 17); he is expected to be appointed minister next week

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) met with deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) in Pará this Saturday afternoon (June 17). He received from Sabino, quoted to assume the Tourism portfolio, a Clube do Remo shirt with his name. He posed for a photo next to him in the company of the state governor, Helder Barbalho (MDB).

Lula went to Pará to inaugurate the preparations for the COP30 – to be held in Belém (PA) in 2025. The meeting with Sabino was already scheduled and served for the president to have a 1st contact with the congressman, chosen by the União Brasil to occupy the place of Daniela Carneiro in the Ministry of Tourism.

Within União Brasil, Sabino is already treated as a future minister. On the last Tuesday (June 13, 2023), the minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and the leader of the government in the House, José Guimaraes (PT-CE) participated in a dinner promoted by Union deputies to reinforce Sabino’s name.

The expectation is that it will be announced next week, when the government should already have decided what will be the fate of Daniela Carneiro. The current Minister of Tourism supported Lula during the 2022 elections with her husband wagonmayor of Belford Roxo, who was at the Planalto Palace on Wednesday (June 14) to negotiate his wife’s future.

Lula will travel to Italy on Tuesday (June 20), where he will meet the Pope and the Italian president. Afterwards, she goes to France, where she is supposed to meet President Emmanuel Macron. She only returns to Brazil on Saturday (June 24), which puts even more pressure on for the announcement of the new minister to be made at the beginning of next week.