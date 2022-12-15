Senator would only accept Ministry of Social Development and was not approached by PT before to offer other

Amidst speculation that she will assume a ministry of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the senator and former candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) has not spoken to the PT since the end of the 2nd round and the beginning of the transition, in early November.

O Power360 found that there was no contact by phone or in person during this period. Tebet even sometimes went to the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), where the transitional government was installed. She was part of the social development working group.

Tebet needed only 3 days to announce his formal support for ex-president Lula in the 2nd round of elections. His decision to support Lula was not reflected in the MDB’s alignment in the election.

In the 1st public meeting between the 2 after the 1st round, Tebet stated that he intended to participate in Lula’s campaign acts across the country. The senator’s presence at rallies and walks was seen by the PT campaign as an asset, especially among the female electorate.

On the same day, Tebet declared “full support” to Lula’s presidential campaign and the eventual new PT government. He said that she and the former president think “like Brazil”🇧🇷

Due to the senator’s strong performance in the campaign, she was invited to be part of the transitional government, quoted to assume an important ministry of the PT.

Behind the scenes, Tebet says that the Social Development folder would be the only one where it fits within those that have not yet been offered to other people. She would not be willing to accept a ministry “of consolation”🇧🇷

The area in question would allow Tebet to work in social projects such as Auxílio Brasil, which should be renamed Bolsa Família. There is resistance from PT wings to hand over such an important ministry to someone “out”🇧🇷

That’s because she would not have been sought out by Lula during all this time to talk about other possibilities. The only person from Lula’s immediate circle with whom Tebet would have weekly contact is the future first lady, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja.

Tebet’s team believes that Lula has distributed or already offered other folders that the senator would accept. The Environment would belong to Marina Silva and the congresswoman would not accept it even if the former minister gave up.

INDEFINITE ESPLANADE

The calculation in the House and Senate would be that Lula would form a support group with MDB, PSD, PP and União Brasil by dividing 8 ministries between these parties. The acronyms would have a vacancy in each House, except the MDB, which claims one more for Tebet’s performance and Renan Calheiros (AL) in the PT’s presidential campaign.

At the moment, the PSD would have the Ministries of Infrastructure and Tourism, the União Brasil da Câmara com Minas e Energia, and the MDB with two vacancies, plus one for Tebet, who would be in charge of Lula. The Environment and Agriculture folders were once again discussed. Here’s the summary:

MDB (3 places) – one for the Senate (Cities/Integration), one for the Chamber (Sports/other) and one for Tebet;

– one for the Senate (Cities/Integration), one for the Chamber (Sports/other) and one for Tebet; Union Brazil (2 vacancies) – one for the Senate (Cities/Integration) and one for the Chamber (Mines and Energy);

– one for the Senate (Cities/Integration) and one for the Chamber (Mines and Energy); PP (2 seats) – one for the Senate (indefinite) and one for the House (indefinite);

one for the Senate (indefinite) and one for the House (indefinite); PSD (2 places) – one for the Senate (Infrastructure/Tourism) and one for the Chamber (Infrastructure/Tourism).

Quoted as the main name to assume the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the rapporteur of the PEC break-ceiling in the Chamber, Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA), says, behind the scenes, that he would not be willing to accept the position due to regional issues.

The folder must be from the acronym, as the MDB claims to have abdicated from the post. In this scenario, the name of the former mayor of Salvador and former candidate for governor of Bahia ACM Neto (União Brasil) appears as quoted.

In the case of the Senate, the former president of the House Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP). He is at the forefront of negotiations between his party and the government elected in the Casa Alta. The senator himself could assume Cities or Social Integration.