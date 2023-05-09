The Quote top 100 young millionaires of 2023 is published today. Celebrities and entrepreneurs dominate the top, just like DJs and technicians. Striking: their combined assets shrank by no less than 1.1 billion euros in the past year. Here is a list of the most striking self-made millionaires under the age of 40.

Also this year there are a lot of celebrities in the list. Martijn Garritsen (26), better known as Martin Garrix, is now a regular guest and is number 29 this year. The DJ enjoys world fame through his music. A year ago, honey Quote his assets at 45 million euros, that amount has risen to 48 million. Reason: many more performances than during the corona years.

Garrix isn’t the only musician to make the list. Nick van de Wall (35), better known as Afrojack, has a capital of 26 million euros. Also once a victim of the lockdown, but he now effortlessly catches up with performances.

Women in the top 100

There is also no shortage of fashionable female celebrities. For example, model and influencer Doutzen Kroes (38) with a capital of 28 million euros is number 54 in the top 100. Without decreases or increases, because she has not walked the catwalk for some time. She now mainly takes care of her children.

Fashion designer Nikkie Plessen (38) saw a slight decrease in 2022, but saw her wealth rise to 33 million this year. This puts her at number 42 on the list. According to her, that decrease was due to investments, she says Quote. ‘In 2022 we invested a lot of money in the development of new concepts, such as our ski collection,’ she explains.

Tech at the top

The top 3 youngest millionaires all come from the digital age: Adriaan Mol (39), Robert Vis (39) and Job van der Voort (33). The tech guys lost tens of millions of euros last year because the tech climate deteriorated. Mol is known from Dutch payment service provider Mollie. See also Column | Gutmensch watches World Cup

The company mainly played a role in offering the simple payment method iDEAL and thus processing online payments. Quote estimates his wealth at 2.8 billion euros. In addition to his own company, Mol is also a co-shareholder of MessageBird, which he founded together with Robert Vis.



Vis is one of the founders of the People for People foundation, which supports asylum seekers and people affected by the war

With 1 billion euros, Fish is number 2 with MessageBird, a company that automates software, so that you can receive notifications on your phone or automated text messages, for example. One of the best-known examples is the Dutch AMBER Alert system, one of MessageBird’s first customers.

In addition, Vis is one of the founders of the People for People foundation, a collective that supports asylum seekers and people affected by the war. ‘It is incredibly beautiful to help refugees with so many loving people,’ he says Quote know.

Number 3 is Job van der Voort. Together with Marcelo Lebre, he founded the company Remote in 2019. The goal of the company is in the name: to make remote working easier. For example, they develop software to deal with administrative data more easily. Within a few years, the company reached a value of several billion. In a year, he spent almost 15 percent on his financial household, but Van der Voort is still good for 575 million.





