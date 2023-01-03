If an investment fund is negative, the shareholder may be called upon to make contributions under certain conditions, this is what determines the new resolution No. 175 of the Securities Commission (CVM), the authority that oversees the market in Brazil.

For the average investor there is no reason to worry. The entry into force of Resolution 175 will be in phases, the first being in April and ending in December 2024. According to the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima) this change, which was published at the end of 2022, will provide more security legal for investors. Currently, the Brazilian market has more than 28,000 funds and a net worth of R$7.5 billion.

“The new regulation brings us closer to the best practices in international markets, simplifying structures and bringing greater flexibility. Everyone wins with this. For the market, responsibilities are clearer and delimited and there are efficiency gains in operations. The shareholder will have more security and, given the optimization of the industry (of funds), will have access to even better products and strategies that until then would not be offered to retailers”, highlights Pedro Rudge, vice president of Anbima.

By Resolution 175, the investor’s liability may be limited to the volume he invested. “This gives more legal security to the shareholder and makes room for more sophisticated products, with riskier strategies, in which the investor might not want to enter if there was the possibility of losing more than the amount he invested”, points out Rudge.

Still according to Anbima, with liability limited to the value of the investors’ shares, there is another novelty: the possibility of the fund’s insolvency. The regulator foresees an action plan to be implemented before the declaration of insolvency, including the possibility of borrowing to deal with negative equity, which until then was prohibited. This is because the norm allowed the use of liquidity mechanisms, at Anbima’s request, which were not foreseen in the Brazilian regulation. This is the case of dividing the portfolio between liquid and illiquid assets (side pocket) and defining rules for certain redemption periods (gate) and borrowing in specific situations defined in the standard.