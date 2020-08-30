Highlights: The Central Government had started the exercise of giving quota within quota to SCs / STs

The central government has been talking to the states on this issue for the last nine years

Only five states submitted, 17 states refused

The states that said yes, only those who have given themselves this benefit

The Supreme Court on 27 August had made a significant provision regarding SC / ST reservation. Not only can SC / ST be a sub-categorization of SCs / ST, but states can also do it. On the one hand, where the Central Government is reviewing the matter after this order, the opinion of the states becomes very important. The 17 states have clearly rejected the proposal of the sub-division of the Dalits sent by the central government. Only five states have said yes. Since June 2011, the central government has been negotiating with the states to break the verdict given by the apex court in the 2004 EV Chinnaiah case. In that judgment, the court termed the sub-division of Dalits as unconstitutional.

UP, Bihar, Maharashtra did not respond

After the decision in the UPA cabinet, in 2011, the Ministry of Social Justice had raised the issue with the states. According to sources, this exercise is still going on because ‘half of the country’s Dalit population lives in the 6 big states, they have kept silence.’ The reminders were last sent to these states in December 2019. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra besides Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry are among the non-answering states. The interesting thing is that the five states that have accepted the proposal of the Center, they are the ones who had implemented it here.

Trying to end ‘possession’ on quota

After 16 years, the Supreme Court bench has given a separate arrangement from the judgment in Chinnaiya case. Sub-classification means to divide SCs into small groups and then decide the reservation quota based on their population. Behind this, there is an attempt to remove the complaint that only some effective sub-castes are taking advantage of the quota. In the Chinnaiya case, the Supreme Court had then declared the sub-category of undivided Andhra Pradesh unconstitutional. When the state pressurized the Center, the UPA government appointed the former Justice Usha Mehta Commission.

Bench of seven judges will consider the matter

In its report in 2008, the Commission stated that sub-categories were not allowed under the current rules. But by changing this Article 341, the Parliament can be empowered. The exercise that the government started in 2011 has been stuck. The issue is again under discussion with the order given by the Supreme Court on Thursday. A bench of seven judges will examine the entire case. The order will not be monitored just because it can be implemented in the current circumstances or not, but through constitutional amendments, there can be discussion on giving quota within the quota. Usha Mehra panel had clearly stated that it can be arranged through amendment. This is very different from the decision of the Chinnaiah case in which the Supreme Court had said that states do not have the right to sub-categorization.