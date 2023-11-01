THuringen’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left) wants to get significantly more refugees into work. The rate of migrants placed in work is “far too low,” Ramelow told the Germany editorial network on Wednesday. “We should give refugees the right to work instead of preventing them from working,” he demanded. In his opinion, this would help “that society’s hatred of refugees can no longer be served.”

With regard to refugees from Ukraine, Ramelow explained that only 20 percent of them work, which means that the municipalities have to cover the costs of health insurance for the other 80 percent. Therefore, there must either be more support for the municipalities – “or we must significantly increase the proportion of those who go into work so that the goal of integration into society is achieved.”

In view of the current demands from the Union and FDP for benefit cuts, Ramelow warned against relying on deterrence of refugees. “We didn’t want to outdo ourselves with announced deteriorations in the hope that this would deter people from fleeing,” he said. That won’t work. “But we have to form a network of commitments with the countries around Europe so that we can follow a common path.”

One problem with refugee policy is bureaucracy. “It has to be about speeding up all procedures,” demanded Ramelow. Germany is far too busy managing refugees.

With a view to the Prime Minister’s Conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Monday, Ramelow called for “a reliable financial commitment” for the accommodation of refugees. The municipalities need a secure financial framework. On Wednesday, the Federal Cabinet will consider regulations to make it easier for refugees to take up work. A proposal from Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) aims to partially shorten the deadlines for taking up employment.