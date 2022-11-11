Quo vado ?: plot, cast and streaming of the film by Checco Zalone

Quo vado ?, a 2016 film directed by Gennaro Nunziante and starring Checco Zalone, will be broadcast tonight, 11 November 2022, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. Fourth film starring Zalone after I fall from the clouds, Che bella giorno e Sole a catinelle, in just over a month and a half in cinemas it grossed 65.3 million euros, approaching the record of Avatar of about 65.7 million euros and beating the number of spectators of Sole by catinelle (about 8 million), having registered more than 9.3 million spectators. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In an unspecified place in the African savannah, Checco Zalone is captured by a group of natives. Brought in front of the chieftain, Checco tries to convince him to let him go and make him continue his journey, starting to tell his story about him and why he is there. Checco is an Apulian boy who has fulfilled all the expectations he had from his life, as he lives with his parents in order to avoid the responsibilities of independence and not pay rents and bills, he has never married but has always been eternally engaged with Penelope to avoid the responsibilities of marriage and above all he managed to have a secure job by obtaining a permanent position as a civil servant: in fact he works as an official in the provincial hunting and fishing office, where he stamps the licenses of hunters and fishermen. In this way Checco faces a life that he makes everyone envy. One day, however, everything changes, as in 2015 the government launches the public administration reform which provides for savings on public employees, eliminating many. Summoned to the ministry by the ruthless manager Dr. Sironi, Checco is faced with a difficult choice: to leave his permanent job or keep it by being put on the move and moved away from home. For Checco, the permanent position is sacred, so he accepts the transfer …

Quo vado ?: the cast of Checco Zalone’s film

We’ve seen the plot of Quo vado?, But what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Checco Zalone: ​​Checco Zalone

Eleonora Giovanardi: Valeria Nobili

Sonia Bergamasco: Doctor Sironi

Ludovica Modugno: Caterina, mother of Checco

Maurizio Micheli: Peppino, Checco’s father

Ninni Bruschetta: Minister Magnu

Sebastian Duccio: a researcher

Paolo Pierobon: scientific researcher

Lino Banfi: Senator Nicola Binetto

Azzurra Martino: Penelope, Checco’s girlfriend

Lilia Perno: Checco’s mother-in-law

Diego Verdegiglio: secretary Dr. Sironi

Francesco Cassano: teammate

Silvio Vannucci: psychologist

Al Bano: himself

Romina Power: herself

Federico Ielapi: Checco Zalone as a child

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Quo vado? live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 11 November 2022 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.