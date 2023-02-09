Quo Vado?: plot, cast and streaming of the film by Checco Zalone

This evening, 9 February 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno, Quo Vado?, a 2016 film directed by Gennaro Nunziante and starring Checco Zalone, will be broadcast. Fourth film starring Zalone after Cado dalle nubi, Che bella giorno and Sole a catinelle, in just over a month and a half in theaters it grossed 65.3 million euros, approaching the record of Avatar of around 65.7 million euros and beating the viewership of Soaking Sun (about 8 million), having recorded more than 9.3 million viewers. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In an unspecified place in the African savannah, Checco Zalone is captured by a group of natives. Brought in front of the tribal chief, Checco tries to convince him to let him go and let him continue his journey, starting to tell his story about him and the reason why he is there. Checco is an Apulian boy who has fulfilled all the expectations he had from his life, as he lives with his parents in order to avoid the responsibilities of independence and not pay rents and bills, he has never married but has always been eternally engaged with Penelope to avoid the responsibilities of marriage and above all he managed to have a secure job obtaining a permanent position as a civil servant: in fact he works as an official in the provincial hunting and fishing office, where he stamps the licenses of hunters and fishermen.

In this way Checco faces a life that is the envy of all. One day, however, everything changes, as in 2015 the government launches the reform of the public administration which provides for savings on civil servants, eliminating many of them. Summoned to the ministry by the ruthless manager Dr. Sironi, Checco is faced with a difficult choice: leave his permanent job or keep it by being put on the move and transferred away from home. For Checco, the permanent job is sacred, so he accepts the transfer…

Quo Vado?: the cast of the film by Checco Zalone

We have seen the plot of Quo Vado?, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Checco Zalone: ​​Checco Zalone

Eleonora Giovanardi as Valeria Nobili

Sonia Bergamasco: Doctor Sironi

Ludovica Modugno as Caterina, mother of Checco

Maurizio Micheli: Peppino, father of Checco

Ninni Bruschetta: Minister Magnu

Sebastian Duccio: a researcher

Paolo Pierobon: scientific researcher

Lino Banfi as Senator Nicola Binetto

Azzurra Martino as Penelope, Checco’s girlfriend

Lilia Perno: Checco’s mother-in-law

Diego Verdegiglio: secretary Dr. Sironi

Francesco Cassano: teammate

Silvio Vannucci: psychologist

Al Bano: himself

Romina Power: herself

Federico Ielapi: Checco Zalone as a child

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Where am I going? live tv and live stream? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 9 February 2023 – at 21.30 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.