No matter how much time you spend, sitting in front of your house watching the corpse of your enemy pass by is often not an exact science, but if you sit in front of the TV long enough, you will end up watching the remains of your enemy pass by. all the programs that saw birth. Some come, others go, that one sang.

However, it is one thing to see spaces fall and another to see a string fall. The Telecinco programs right now seem like a parade of lemmings on the edge of a cliff. The first to disappear was Chinese stories, after three weeks of broadcast, in one of those cancellations that remind us of when TV was TV, without regard. I doubt it will be the last. Not Even Afternoonneither VIP Big Brotherneither The musical of your life…—to name just a few of the recent releases—are meeting expectations.

More information

Nothing is going well for Telecinco because the problem is not just the Telecinco programs, it is Telecinco. Different production companies, completely different presenters, almost antagonistic ways of understanding TV are hitting the wall of a network that is lost, aimless and in the mud, which does not know which viewer to appeal to or what type of programs to do so with.

The audience is like a bad diet: it takes a lot of effort to achieve results and you can lose everything you have achieved in the blink of an eye. In defense of Mediaset, it must be said that we are living in a rare moment – ​​to use a euphemism – for general television. It is easy to be Atresmedia right now, but recovering ground for those from Fuencarral is going to be the most difficult yet, not only because their direct rival is consolidated, but because the board is changing. Some come, others go, but the life of teledetodalavida does not remain the same.

