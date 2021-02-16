Does he stay or does he go? If in summer Marco Rose takes over the post of head coach at Borussia Dortmund, the question arises what will happen to Edin Terzic. The BVB-Bosses would like to keep the current coach.
So far, the first job as professional head coach for Edin Terzic has not gone as expected. After Lucien Favre was released, the former assistant coach should take over and stabilize black and yellow again.
But the results were too often missing recently – and the team’s performance also fluctuated. The 38-year-old should remain in office as an interim solution until summer. Then Marco Rose follows. How things will continue for Terzic is still completely open.
The fact is that the German-Croatian has a contract with BVB beyond the summer. To Sport1-Information, those responsible in Dortmund would like to keep the trainer and integrate him into the Rose team. Whether and how this is possible remains questionable.
Rose wants to bring his two current assistant coaches René Maric and Alexander Zickler from Gladbach to Dortmund. How Rose feels about a collaboration with Terzic is unclear. Also whether Terzic could imagine a role under Rose.
Terzic’s departure from BVB also seems possible. The youngster coach is said to have received some offers from the Bundesliga last year. To Sport1-Infos, Fortuna Düsseldorf also thought of the 38-year-old after Friedhelm Funkel was released.
It is quite possible that a lot depends on the further course of the season. If Terzic still gets Dortmund on track and leads black and yellow into the Champions League, he should be an interesting candidate for other clubs.