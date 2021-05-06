‘Quo vadis, Aida?’ it is dedicated, as its end credits state, “to the women of Srebrenica and their 8,372 murdered children, fathers, husbands, brothers, cousins ​​and neighbors.” 25 years ago, the Serbian army committed a massacre that remains one of the most painful episodes of the war in Yugoslavia. Sarajevo director Jasmila Zbanic pictures the genocide of 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys in a, technically, ‘safe zone’ of the UN. A translator of the organization (shocking Jasna Djuricic) will try by all means that her husband and her two children do not fall into Serbian hands.

Nominated for an Oscar for the best international film in the past Oscars, ‘Quo vadis, Aida?’ is a brilliant exercise in suspense almost in real time and in a single setting, a UN base, a refuge for the residents of Srebrenica, with an epilogue that speaks of coexistence and memory. After the tension comes the blow of the mourning for loved ones in one of the harshest scenes in recent cinema.

‘Those who wish my death’

Angelina Jolie, forest firefighter in ‘Those who wish my death’.



Angelina Jolie is under the command of Taylor Sheridan, director of ‘Wind River’ and ‘Yellowstone’, in a thriller starring a Montana wildland firefighter scarred by the deaths of three companions those he couldn’t save during a fire. A boy chased by hitmen after witnessing a murder will give him the opportunity to redeem himself and put his survival knowledge to the test.

An image from ‘Endless Wedding’.



“A romantic comedy between ‘Trapped in Time’ and ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding'”. This is how those responsible define ‘Endless Wedding’, by the German Maggie Peren, in which its protagonist will try by all means to prevent his best friend since childhood from marrying the wrong woman.

An image from the Korean film ‘Alive’.



South Korean director Il Cho signs a perverse horror movie in which a virus turns people into cannibals. A young man must try to survive locked in his apartment while waiting for help.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’.



The highest grossing film in Spanish cinemas this past week was the 4K revival, twenty years after its premiere, of the first installment of Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy. The second part counts as great tricks with the battle of Helm’s Deep and two unforgettable characters: King Theoden and the Gollum.