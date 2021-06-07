The Federal Oral Court 1 (TOF 1), which must perform the trial against Aníbal Fernández and the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán -among other defendants- for the alleged irregularities in the selection and acquisition of materials for the plan for pregnant women, Qunita ordered the specialists of the Supreme Court of Justice to carry out an expertise, the results of which reached the TOF a few days ago. The analysis maintains that more than 82% of the tender was awarded to a firm “without registered fixed assets or financial solvency” and whose offer “represented 21,069 times its patrimony.”

The cause accumulates years in Comodoro Py and returned to the public scene after Marcelo Tinelli’s reply to Minister Gollán, who criticized the number of people at the launch of his television program. The driver later apologized, but remembered that the Buenos Aires Minister of Health is on trial for corruption.

The case where the Qunita Plan was investigated was raised to oral proceedings in 2016. Since then, it has been settled in TOF 1. Its president, Adrián Grunberg, ordered an accounting expertise to unravel some of the main accusations that fall on Aníbal Fernández, Daniel Gollán, processed by fraudulent administration. The prosecutor who heads the accusation is Dr. Gabriela Baigún.

The document you accessed Clarion, bears the signature of the Court’s specialists María Fernanda Vergara, Héctor Roccatagliatta and Claudio Zilberman, has already entered the Court, and consists of the analysis of five points dumped in 24 pages.

When he signed the oral trial, the late judge Claudio Bonadio confirmed the maneuver, through which irregularities had been committed in the selection and acquisition of materials for the plan for pregnant Qunita, “in which a custom specifications and The tender would have been directed so that six companies without antecedents are the winners linked to the products tendered, since they only had experience in the real estate, construction, graphic and computer sectors “.

At the same time, the tender would have been awarded to excessive and unjustified prices that exceeded the reference value reported by SIGEN (then 4,096 pesos). The kits were paid despite the fact that they did not contain all the elements set out in the specifications.

One of the points of expertise ordered focused on the companies that bid for the kit’s manufacture. The experts analyzed the financial statements of each of the companies, together with their offers, to evaluate the economic capacity of the firms, “understood as the sufficiency of their net worth in order to face said operation.”

“From the analysis of the information It can be concluded that 82.14% of the award made regarding the tender was in favor of Fasano SRL This company presented its second fiscal year exposing a total of sales of 6,000 pesos, no registered fixed assets or financial solvency“.

On the other hand, it was indicated that this company, with respect to the relationship between the net amount of the award – $ 746,074,380.17 – with the net equity amounted to 21,069 times“.

Among other aspects analyzed, the expertise remarked that based on the report of October 2, 2016 of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, this company had to deliver 39,000 kits.

Fasano SRL bid for 115,000 kits. The unit price was 6,847.60 pesos. That throws a total of 746,074,380.17 pesos. But at the time of the tender launched by the Ministry of Health directed by Daniel Gollán, the net worth of this company was only 35,410 pesos.

According to the Court’s experts, its solvency ratio (equity / liability ratio) was 0.01, that is “as of 12/31/2013, for every peso that the firm owed, it had a penny of its own capitalFurthermore, the fiscal year ended December 31, 2013 was its fiscal year number two.

Regarding the economic proposal made, it was specified that the total offered by Fasano – winner of 82.14% of the tender – was 902,750,000 pesos, which “represented 21,069 times the net worth of 35,410”.

Despite being the company that was awarded the largest number of kits, Fasano’s assets as of December 31, 2013 “were made up of 0.2% for the item availabilities (cash) and the remaining 99.8% for investments non-current applied to an investment in the Trust Fidusat SA., that is to say in an equity of specific affectation “. It did not record fixed assets, and these investments were recorded “financed with debt settled in the private accounts of Jorge Artazcoz, Oscar Alejandro Micheli and Gustavo Cilia, 99.13% (private account balances / investment account balance)”.

Almost all of the firm’s liabilities at the end of the analysis – 99.99% – “correspond to the balances of the aforementioned private accounts” and net sales were included in the accounting documentation for a sum of 6,000 pesos.

The other companies

The official experts determined that the other five participating companies -which as a whole were awarded 17.86% of the bidding- “exhibited different indices.”

Narciso SRL Commercial Company: The total offered ($ 24,595,454.55) “represented 251 times the net worth as of 12/31/2013 ($ 97,743) “. The calculated solvency index of 0.16 indicates that” as of 12/31/2013, for every peso that the firm owed, it had sixteen cents of equity capital. “95% of its liabilities at the closing in question consisted of commercial debts.

3013 was its first business year, and as of December 31 of that year the firm registered net sales of 1,049,691 pesos. This company bid for 3,850 Qunita kits.

Grupo Diela SRL: The total offered by this company ($ 32,876,033.06) represented 69 times net worth as of 03/31/2014 ($ 473,321). “The calculated solvency index of 2.47 indicates that as of 03/31/2014, for every peso that the firm owed it had two with forty-seven cents of equity capital.” Offered for 5,100 kits.

100% of its liabilities at the closing in question consisted of commercial debts. As of 03/31/2014, which was its third fiscal year, “the firm registered sales for 5,178,446.27 pesos.”

Dromotecha SA: The total offered by this company (41,309,090.61 pesos) represented 178 times net worth as of 12/31/2013 (232,016 pesos). The calculated solvency ratio of 0.49 indicates that as of 12/31/2013, for every peso that the firm owed, it had forty-nine cents of equity capital. He bid for 6,400 Qunita kits.

100% of its liabilities at the closing in question consisted of 47% commercial debts, 37% company debts, and 16% tax debts. At the end of fiscal year 12/31/2013, which was the second, the firm had net sales of 1,366,131.58 pesos.

Delta Obras y Proyectos SRL: The total offered by this company ($ 24,785,950.41) represented 50 times net worth as of 12/31/2013 ($ 496,670). “The solvency index calculated of 2.17 indicates that that day, for every peso that the firm owed, it had two and seventeen cents of its own capital.”

100% of its liabilities at the closing in question consisted of the following: 23%, commercial debts; 34%, salary debts and social security contributions; and 44% debts private accounts (80% shareholder, Martin Miranda and 20% shareholder, Virginia Espinel).

It offered for 3,900 Qunita kits and as of December 31, 2013 the firm registered net sales of 4,228,339.82 pesos. It was his second exercise.

Fibromad SA: He bid for 5,750 Qunita kits. The total offered by this company (37,184,917.86 pesos) represented 16 times the equity net as of May 31, 2014 (2,339,126 pesos). “The calculated solvency index of 0.67 indicates that as of 05/31/2014, for every peso that the firm owed, it had sixty-seven cents of equity capital.”

Total liabilities at the end of May 2014 showed the following composition: 33% commercial debts, 30% bank debts, 24% tax debts, 4% social debts and 9% debts with directors.

It had 21 fiscal years and as of December 31, 2013, it had net sales of 18,792,498.85 pesos.

From the report made and other documentation “it appears that they, in practice, delivered all the Kits that were awarded to them.”

Replicas

The report featured several party experts who refuted the main accusation against Fasano SRL. The expert Juan Pablo Fatten pointed out that “according to the information provided by the Undersecretary of Primary Health Care of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, the Fasano SRL company delivered 74,927 kits, which is why it cannot be said that it had not had capacity for its realization “.

The experts on the part Martín María Sole, Pablo Luis Pepe and Carlos Lino Hernández added that “it is the practice, in public works tenders or purchases with significant amounts, that the amounts of the Net Assets of the companies can be widely exceeded by the amount budgeted for it “.

