high school dxd has a place in the hearts of many anime fans. Not only does it have visual arguments full of fan service, its narrative is entertaining without the need to be pretentious. The product works and its characters more, that’s why we now present this test What does it tell you, what would your waifu be from this anime?

Yes, we know that many are fans of Rias or of Akeno for very obvious reasons, but there are also fans of Asia, irina and Raynare (we are sure that there must be several of her). Therefore, by answering this test you will know what your High School DxD wiafu would be.

The questions below are calm, but they will also make you think about what you are really looking for, especially when the options pertain to this anime that has its video games and other original merchandise.

Are you ready to answer with the whole truth? It’s time for you to find the answer in this test.

Which of these do you consider an ideal gift? Teddy chocolates smartphone Jewelry A flower What is your favorite drink? Tequila Beer Soda Flavor water Hot chocolate What flavor of ice cream do you prefer? Vanilla Strawberry Neapolitan Chocolate Cherry be friends with your friends See also Netflix acquires Boss Fight Entertainment, its third gaming studio acquisition in six months take care of the danger Hit you but don’t let you need your protection be a good housewife Where do you think you would find your ideal girl? In a coffee In a library Buying household items In a club or bar In a party If you go down the street and a spider falls on your head, what do you do? You let it climb into your palm and you put it on a tree You scream in panic and throw yourself to the ground hoping someone will save you. You keep your cool and shake it off without attracting attention You let her be with you for a while and then you let her go You let her be with you for a while and then you let her go Your perfect match should be… Good cooker Loyal Friendly attractive Strong Who would start the first conversation? Which of these words best describes you? Sociable Shy Homelike Disinterested Protective What is your High School DxD waifu? Rias Gremory You are so shy and insecure that you need a girl capable of protecting you from this malevolent world, and at the same time, who has the kindness, compassion and optimism so that you can get ahead with a smile every day. Just be careful not to make her angry, or she might demote you to the rank of servant. See also Xbox Game Pass: Late January and early February 2023 games for PC, cloud and consoles Akeno Himejima You are a person who enjoys the comforts of home, so Akeno is your perfect complement to lead a peaceful, elegant life with a gentle treatment. Just don’t forget that behind this perfect homebody is a sadistic being who will enjoy making you scream in pain if you dare to be a bad match. asia argento She is quiet, shy, innocent, she has the look… and it is not the song of the Blue Angels. If you got Asia as a result, it means that you have a weakness for cute girls who only enjoy your company, although be careful if you live with more people, because you could hurt their feelings, and that unconditional love could vanish in a moment. Irina Shido You are a charismatic person, with many friends and enthusiastic even in the most difficult situations, for this reason, Irina would be your ideal companion, since she would accompany you on all those adventures that life offers you. What we do warn you is that you will have to accompany her to church and firmly follow her beliefs, because for her there is nothing more important than God. Raynare You are a person who focuses too much on the physical, and proof of this is that you fell into the clutches of this fallen angel. Although on the outside she is capable of attracting anyone’s attention with her attractive appearance and sweet manner, on the inside she is manipulative and cruel, so prepare yourself for a life of torment and suffering. We would recommend you run away, but it is already too late. See also Procedural Starfield? It will be less so than Fallout and Skyrim

Tell us who you got in the comments, it was surely the answer you were looking for because we know you like this series.

Where to watch High School DxD anime

Now that you know what your waifu would be high school dxd Thanks to this test, it would be worthwhile for us to review where you can see it, just to give you a good idea of ​​what this anime is about.

The first thing you should know is that you can watch this anime through Crunchyroll and with English audio. The downside is that you can only enjoy season 3 and 4. We don’t know if they’re going to add season 1 and 2 in the not too distant future. Hopefully they will.

We are also waiting for a continuation of the project, but nothing happens, so we just have to be patient.