high school dxd has a place in the hearts of many anime fans. Not only does it have visual arguments full of fan service, its narrative is entertaining without the need to be pretentious. The product works and its characters more, that’s why we now present this test What does it tell you, what would your waifu be from this anime?
Yes, we know that many are fans of Rias or of Akeno for very obvious reasons, but there are also fans of Asia, irina and Raynare (we are sure that there must be several of her). Therefore, by answering this test you will know what your High School DxD wiafu would be.
The questions below are calm, but they will also make you think about what you are really looking for, especially when the options pertain to this anime that has its video games and other original merchandise.
Are you ready to answer with the whole truth? It’s time for you to find the answer in this test.
Which of these do you consider an ideal gift?
What is your favorite drink?
What flavor of ice cream do you prefer?
Where do you think you would find your ideal girl?
If you go down the street and a spider falls on your head, what do you do?
Your perfect match should be…
Who would start the first conversation?
Which of these words best describes you?
Rias Gremory
You are so shy and insecure that you need a girl capable of protecting you from this malevolent world, and at the same time, who has the kindness, compassion and optimism so that you can get ahead with a smile every day. Just be careful not to make her angry, or she might demote you to the rank of servant.
Akeno Himejima
You are a person who enjoys the comforts of home, so Akeno is your perfect complement to lead a peaceful, elegant life with a gentle treatment. Just don’t forget that behind this perfect homebody is a sadistic being who will enjoy making you scream in pain if you dare to be a bad match.
asia argento
She is quiet, shy, innocent, she has the look… and it is not the song of the Blue Angels. If you got Asia as a result, it means that you have a weakness for cute girls who only enjoy your company, although be careful if you live with more people, because you could hurt their feelings, and that unconditional love could vanish in a moment.
Irina Shido
You are a charismatic person, with many friends and enthusiastic even in the most difficult situations, for this reason, Irina would be your ideal companion, since she would accompany you on all those adventures that life offers you. What we do warn you is that you will have to accompany her to church and firmly follow her beliefs, because for her there is nothing more important than God.
Raynare
You are a person who focuses too much on the physical, and proof of this is that you fell into the clutches of this fallen angel. Although on the outside she is capable of attracting anyone’s attention with her attractive appearance and sweet manner, on the inside she is manipulative and cruel, so prepare yourself for a life of torment and suffering. We would recommend you run away, but it is already too late.
Tell us who you got in the comments, it was surely the answer you were looking for because we know you like this series.
Where to watch High School DxD anime
Now that you know what your waifu would be high school dxd Thanks to this test, it would be worthwhile for us to review where you can see it, just to give you a good idea of what this anime is about.
The first thing you should know is that you can watch this anime through Crunchyroll and with English audio. The downside is that you can only enjoy season 3 and 4. We don’t know if they’re going to add season 1 and 2 in the not too distant future. Hopefully they will.
We are also waiting for a continuation of the project, but nothing happens, so we just have to be patient. Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.
