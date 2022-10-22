Quiz: Who is your Chainsaw Man waifu? | EarthGamer

chainsaw man is a manga full of explosive and sharp surprises, its waifus are no exception, here we tell you who you would make the perfect intrepid match with, discover who your waifu would be chainsaw man.

All the girls in the play are authentic and have special characteristics. I don’t know if you like the violent but funny temperament that we find in Power, there is also the control with Makima’s strange methods and even Kobeni’s patience and nervousness.

Each one is an enviable company, because even if you want to send them to the psychologist, you must accept that they captivate you just as they are. Keep watching chainsaw man and find out more details about how they think and what kind of care they need, maybe that way you find your ideal girl faster or improve little things in yourself —even more profitable—.

What do you like to do on dates? go to cyber gaming watch movies at home go out to a park go to a coffee shop Go out to eat or to the movies Ideally, what would be your partner’s strong point? It must be smart. That be reliable and help me always. I seek perfection: fun and ingenuity. I am looking for an adventurer. someone sensitive. What do you do when you are no longer interested in a person? I think I’m calling to tell you. You have to stay as friends. You have to have the decency to send a direct message, then you block them. Ghosting. Silence, you don’t know when you’ll need something else. It has never happened to me, they always leave me. Who pays the bill on dates? The girl, because they like to be feminazis. Everyone pays for their consumption. The boy: always. It will be proportional to wages. The bills in half. See also Xbox: Microsoft was close to acquiring Blizzard over twenty years ago How long have you waited for someone who is late? Jsjs, they wait for me, I’m always late. 20 minutes and he owes me an ice cream. I’ve waited up to an hour. I’m ten minutes late, so I wait ten minutes. I don’t wait, I arrive exactly on time and if they are not there, I leave immediately. How often do you reply to messages from your favorite person? I will answer you when I see the phone and if I have time to do so. I don’t answer messages, I call him when I want to know how he’s doing — even every hour. I guess in the morning and at night. I prefer to talk in person.

I am very aware of the phone to answer immediately. I think you can agree on a time to text without interrupting other activities. What do you do when they leave you? Equisde, there is already someone else waiting for me. I cry, I cry a whole month and then another. Then I think about everything I did wrong and send a lot of half-drinking texts with apologies. I stalk to see if he has someone else, then ask for a second chance. Nobody leaves me, I make them come back to me and I finish things. It’s terrible. No way, because I go out with my friends. I send a message thanking you for the time. On a scale of priorities, what is more important to you? My friends. My partner. My family. My professional goals. I am my highest priority: my happiness is priceless. In your relationships, who takes the first step to formalize? How? The other person comes to tell me that they need a stronger commitment, most of the time I think it is only verbalized because we already have it. The situation will clear up eventually. Jsjsjs, formal relationship? That’s a thing for the past. When they take me by the hand, I immediately jump: And what are we? The other person, I wait nervously, I don’t like to generate more tension with the question, what are we? See also Horizon Forbidden West - Race Track Guide What do you do when they don’t reply to your messages? I hope, you sure are busy. I don’t even realize it, really. I pretend I don’t care but I look at the phone all day. I post happy and carefree statuses. I call you, why wouldn’t you answer me, who do you think you are? Well, nothing, no. I don’t always answer either.

Quiz: Who is your Chainsaw Man waifu? Power You like adventure, that’s fine, but instability also beats you and that’s not so cool, more than anything because it will put you in recurring trouble. You are definitely open relationships and suddenly a little selfish. I’m not judging you, just be careful with the feelings of others —although it may seem like they aren’t, they always have—, I also say this because it will take its toll on you at some point, for example, when you get your Power perfectx and get a spoonful of your own medicine. Kobeni Very nice: stability and clear things, very direct, although any step in the relationship makes you a little afraid. Okay, if you respect yourself, it’s a little more likely that others will respect you. You are good kid, nah worry too much about every detail. They must love you pretty, you’re doing well. All cool. Get out more. hymen I’m sure you have a lot to give. Give yourself more chance and don’t let anyone intimidate you. You match Himeno but maybe Kobeni would help you advance personally. Take care of yourself, I take care of you from far away. Lower your obsessiveness because sometimes what you feel is not love. Makima You tread carefully because you like and correspond to rude, fussy and calculating people. I don’t know what mix we’ll get if you find your other half, —hopefully not and sorry, but no one wants them to destroy the world in the worst way—. The truth is that I can’t bequeath you to any of the other waifus so that you make them suffer, because I know you don’t think so, but you’re the toxic part of the relationship, wait, that’s where I put you. Do not oppress or manipulate people who love you. You’re scary, end. I give you Maquimax, because among equals: they will be destroyed or end up with an intense Machiavellian romance. See also Kirby's Dream Buffet: release date announced Pray You like funny, strong and smart people – the hardest combo to find. You’re one of the cool people, so I hope you’re not jealous. Everything is given to you, what envy. But, hurry up to study/work, please. Live fast die young —but not so young, huh—.

We hope that you have liked our selection of waifus and that you have felt identified with your perfect couple of Chainsaw Man.

What is Chainsaw Man manga part 2 about, and most importantly: what new waifu will it bring?

We see a lone Denji in charge—again—of a cute little demon, only now in human form.

The goal of chainsaw man it is to stay alive and fulfill the two promises that he now has with Pochita, on the one hand to fulfill his dreams and on the other, to take care of the demon of control in his “new presentation”.

However, there are still humans and demons who want to finish off the chainsaw demon. In the second part of the manga we are introduced to new characters, a backbone will be Asa Mitaka, carrier of Yoru, the demon of war who is part of the 4 horsemen, and who wants to kill Chainsaw Man.

