Be aware of all the details, you do not live alone in the world, what others do also impacts your decisions. One must maintain control.

Quiz: Oshi no Ko

Kana Arima You are a responsible person who knows how to face life. From your past you take the best and release what is useless. You learn quickly from your experiences and you manage to improve. You also try to be optimistic, although sometimes too much. You are committed and everything you have achieved is due to your constant effort. You sure know what it's like to work. Also, you have your head held high and you don't care that others don't make the effort like you, you're over that moment of frustration, so the golden season is just around the corner. Keep working. People who manage to see how far you've come really admire you.

Aquamarine Hoshino You can’t let go of the past and that’s not so cool. You must learn from him to enjoy life more. Remember that we only have one – at least only one in which we have the same face, it seems. You are an overly apprehensive and overprotective person, it is okay that you care a lot about others, but there are limits that you should not cross. Each one of us knows what is best for him or what he wants no matter what it costs us, so waters. Not for doing good, do something terrible that transgresses the limits. If you appreciate others, respect them and embrace their perspectives. Make proposals, but only your life is your will. You are not in control of everything, let alone the reason in everything. Courage, work on transmitting your feelings in an empathetic way and you will see that you will learn to trust others and above all, you will be able to breathe with greater calm and joy.

Ruby Hoshino You like to shine and even if you seem carefree, you know how to take care of yourself. You have very big goals, but you are too confident. You have to look around and put yourself in the center; from time to time ask yourself why you do things and if they are genuinely your intention, not everything is about doing it to live together or to help others. You are very friendly and your aura always fills the environment with joy. Although it may not seem like it, you understand pain and you are very strong, because you always overcome it in the best way. Stay healthy, and open your eyes, because everyone worries a lot about your mistakes, make yourself noticed, you are very strong and very diva. You don't need a lot of water to flourish and you stand out yourself with your natural freshness.