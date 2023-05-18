Could it be that you have gifts to be an idol? By the way, do you know what the industry is about and involves? We tell you a little about it here. The present test of Oshi no Ko behold the main cast of the series, so you will find the Hoshino family together with a feisty little Arima girl.
Find out which character Oshi no Ko would you be, maybe you are as sweet as Ruby or as squeamish as Aqua, you could also turn out to be as feisty as Kana or as mysterious as Ai. Find out below.
You get caught cheating on a test/plagiarizing information, what will be your thought before bed?
If we talk about Fine Arts, which is your favorite?
You left home late and could be late for work/school, what do you do?
What is the most important thing to succeed in this life?
You go to a new cafeteria, what do you order?
You find a photo from when you were in preschool, what do you think?
What is the most beautiful thing in heaven?
What is the most difficult thing you have faced?
At a party, what do you do?
What’s the worst thing you’ve ever done?
Your favorite season of the year is:
Kana Arima
You are a responsible person who knows how to face life. From your past you take the best and release what is useless. You learn quickly from your experiences and you manage to improve. You also try to be optimistic, although sometimes too much. You are committed and everything you have achieved is due to your constant effort. You sure know what it’s like to work. Also, you have your head held high and you don’t care that others don’t make the effort like you, you’re over that moment of frustration, so the golden season is just around the corner. Keep working. People who manage to see how far you’ve come really admire you.
Aquamarine Hoshino
You can’t let go of the past and that’s not so cool. You must learn from him to enjoy life more. Remember that we only have one – at least only one in which we have the same face, it seems. You are an overly apprehensive and overprotective person, it is okay that you care a lot about others, but there are limits that you should not cross. Each one of us knows what is best for him or what he wants no matter what it costs us, so waters. Not for doing good, do something terrible that transgresses the limits. If you appreciate others, respect them and embrace their perspectives. Make proposals, but only your life is your will. You are not in control of everything, let alone the reason in everything. Courage, work on transmitting your feelings in an empathetic way and you will see that you will learn to trust others and above all, you will be able to breathe with greater calm and joy.
Ruby Hoshino
You like to shine and even if you seem carefree, you know how to take care of yourself. You have very big goals, but you are too confident. You have to look around and put yourself in the center; from time to time ask yourself why you do things and if they are genuinely your intention, not everything is about doing it to live together or to help others. You are very friendly and your aura always fills the environment with joy. Although it may not seem like it, you understand pain and you are very strong, because you always overcome it in the best way. Stay healthy, and open your eyes, because everyone worries a lot about your mistakes, make yourself noticed, you are very strong and very diva. You don’t need a lot of water to flourish and you stand out yourself with your natural freshness.
Ai Hoshino
There are two facets of you. People from your present and those from your past know different versions of you, and you know that the hard obstacles you overcame shaped the path that brought you to this moment, you embrace everything that you are, you know that you have grown and you like the way you are today. You have a reserved heart that actually manages to bring love to everyone. You are a charm on another level. No one next to you resists you, you are too nice. However, remember that you do not live for others. You are also a very determined and committed person, whatever you want, you get it through your perseverance. Keep shining, we all believe that you can go even further.
Where can I watch Oshi no Ko?
You can see Oshi no Ko with Spanish subtitles through the Hidive platform. The update of the episodes is every Wednesday. So far they have six chapters, of the eleven that will make up the first installment.
On the other hand, the manga installment is currently available on MangaPlus, the 117 chapters you can read legally and for free through the application.
Oshi no Ko It is a drama and comedy story that has mystery twists, it also appeals to your sensibility and makes a measured criticism of the entertainment industry, especially the Japanese one. It features very bright and detailed designs and in every way tries to make intense contrasts.
