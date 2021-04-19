This week the movie of Kimetsu no yaiba in cinemas of Mexico and from several countries of Latin America and we can’t wait any longer to see it at the movies. But have you ever wondered which character looks like you? How about the noble and sensitive Tanjiro? The sweet, but formidable Nezuko? Or perhaps the fearsome villain of the saga?

You know, answer honestly and don’t cheat! Then we leave you the questions of the test of Kimetsu no yaiba.

* IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUT THIS PAGE ON YOUR DESKTOP VERSION.

You see a fight in the street, what do you do? I run away as fast as I can I ask the police for help I analyze if I can win or not I take out my cell phone to record I throw myself into the fight I laugh in his face and I go Find out what your crush likes, how do you react? My time has come, I will declare my love I’ve never gotten this far, what do you do now? Love? What’s that? … you got the wrong person Time to prepare for the wedding! I’ll pretend that I don’t know anything You wake up in the middle of the night and you remember YOUR FINAL TASK THAT YOU DIDN’T DO, what do you do? I go back to sleep I start doing it! Homework? I no longer do homework Bribery of teacher My anxiety attack came I pay my partner to do it They invite you to eat, what do you fancy? Ramen Pizza Flank steak tacos Food? Let’s go for beer Sushi Italian ice cream They give you the results of your last test, how did it go? Not a single mistake .. Wow, just one mistake, it was worth revealing! Was there an exam? I didn’t fail, woo! I studied and prepared, obviously it was going to happen I wish I had more time … The one you don’t like fell, how do you react? Hahahaha, oh, that useless one! HAHAHAHAHAHA AY NOO JAJAJAJAJAJAJA I run to help him I ask for medical help and check if it’s okay I do not care I record and take photos of this moment Your little sister needs your help, what do you do? I ignore her I ask him what he needs I’m running to help her I am the sister, in this test called life I ask someone else to help her because I have many occupations He doesn’t need me, he sure is pretending You have a nightmare that does not let you sleep, how do you react? I hide under the bed I ask someone to stay with me I turn on all the lights and go to work to distract myself Nightmares? You got the wrong person I don’t sleep the rest of the night Afraid? Ha, the wrong person! You are in a very difficult test, how do you prepare? I study day and night to perfect I prepare my notes in the most creative way Prepare? That’s for nerds! I don’t need to prepare I ask my friends to help me I was born for this! What do you think of your older brother? I am the big brother Family? It’s amazing and I admire it! Sometimes I forget that it exists It was like my first teacher I prefer not to talk about him Someone makes a bad joke about you, how do you react? I know, people don’t like me very much What ‘Why did he do that ?! I’ve never done anything to him! You will regret what you did! I am the one who made that joke I start to cry I ask him if he’s alright or if he had a bad day Quiz: Which Kimetsu no Yaiba character are you? Muzan Kibutsuji You have a cold and calculating look. You know how to choose your words well and no one ever doubts you. Nobody would want to antagonize you because they know what you are capable of. Tanjiro kamado You are strong, noble and loyal. Your friends know they can count on you, no matter what the situation is. Despite your strength, you have not lost your innocence. Zenitsu Agatsuma People often think that you are scared by everything and that you are useless, but people who know you know how much you are worth and what you can sacrifice in order to help someone. Inosuke Hashibira You are strong and brave, although sometimes somewhat clumsy. You always want to give 1000% in every fight. You are easily distracted and, although you are very talented, you often make mistakes because of your overconfidence. Nezuko kamado You are sweet and you don’t usually talk much. People often admire your beauty and charm, but they can’t always tell how talented you are. When they see you go into action, they are shocked. Kyojuro rengoku You have a positive outlook on life and there is nothing to stop you when you set a goal. You are smart and trustworthy, people never tend to doubt your word. Giyu Tomioka You don’t usually show your emotions to others. You don’t like to talk a lot, but when you do, you choose your words very well. You carefully analyze situations and always think about how they can affect your close people. Mitsuri Kanroji You are noble at heart and you are always willing to listen to those who ask you. You are sweet and people often want to take advantage of you, however you are much more cunning and insightful than they think. Shinobu kocho You have a past that you don’t like to talk about. However, you always know how to smile in the face of adversity and support those who need it most. Although you don’t like to talk a lot, when you gain confidence, you like to upset your friends.

Remember that the movie of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train, opens this April 22 in theaters in Mexico and Latin America, you still have time to buy your tickets through its official presale. In it, we will finally see in action Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu and Nezuko together to the Pillars that will defend the train of one of the 12 moons.

And good? This test hit who you expected? Are you a fearsome demon or a strong hunter? What do you think about it? Do you think we should change some questions? Let us know in the comments.

