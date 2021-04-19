Anime
This week the movie of Kimetsu no yaiba in cinemas of Mexico and from several countries of Latin America and we can’t wait any longer to see it at the movies. But have you ever wondered which character looks like you? How about the noble and sensitive Tanjiro? The sweet, but formidable Nezuko? Or perhaps the fearsome villain of the saga?
You know, answer honestly and don’t cheat! Then we leave you the questions of the test of Kimetsu no yaiba.
You see a fight in the street, what do you do?
Find out what your crush likes, how do you react?
You wake up in the middle of the night and you remember YOUR FINAL TASK THAT YOU DIDN’T DO, what do you do?
They invite you to eat, what do you fancy?
They give you the results of your last test, how did it go?
The one you don’t like fell, how do you react?
Your little sister needs your help, what do you do?
You have a nightmare that does not let you sleep, how do you react?
You are in a very difficult test, how do you prepare?
What do you think of your older brother?
Someone makes a bad joke about you, how do you react?
Muzan Kibutsuji
You have a cold and calculating look. You know how to choose your words well and no one ever doubts you. Nobody would want to antagonize you because they know what you are capable of.
Tanjiro kamado
You are strong, noble and loyal. Your friends know they can count on you, no matter what the situation is. Despite your strength, you have not lost your innocence.
Zenitsu Agatsuma
People often think that you are scared by everything and that you are useless, but people who know you know how much you are worth and what you can sacrifice in order to help someone.
Inosuke Hashibira
You are strong and brave, although sometimes somewhat clumsy. You always want to give 1000% in every fight. You are easily distracted and, although you are very talented, you often make mistakes because of your overconfidence.
Nezuko kamado
You are sweet and you don’t usually talk much. People often admire your beauty and charm, but they can’t always tell how talented you are. When they see you go into action, they are shocked.
Kyojuro rengoku
You have a positive outlook on life and there is nothing to stop you when you set a goal. You are smart and trustworthy, people never tend to doubt your word.
Giyu Tomioka
You don’t usually show your emotions to others. You don’t like to talk a lot, but when you do, you choose your words very well. You carefully analyze situations and always think about how they can affect your close people.
Mitsuri Kanroji
You are noble at heart and you are always willing to listen to those who ask you. You are sweet and people often want to take advantage of you, however you are much more cunning and insightful than they think.
Shinobu kocho
You have a past that you don’t like to talk about. However, you always know how to smile in the face of adversity and support those who need it most. Although you don’t like to talk a lot, when you gain confidence, you like to upset your friends.
Remember that the movie of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train, opens this April 22 in theaters in Mexico and Latin America, you still have time to buy your tickets through its official presale. In it, we will finally see in action Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu and Nezuko together to the Pillars that will defend the train of one of the 12 moons.
And good? This test hit who you expected? Are you a fearsome demon or a strong hunter? What do you think about it? Do you think we should change some questions? Let us know in the comments.
