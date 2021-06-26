Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the most appreciated anime sagas today and is now waiting for its film, as well as the second season that promises a lot. This anime of action, haunting, sorcery and memorable characters has won the hearts of its audience. Would you like to be part of this universe?

You know, answer honestly and don’t cheat or you will become a curse and could have a fateful ending! Remember the teachings of Gojo-sensei and defeat the mighty Sukuna with honor, strength and with all your heart. Here are the questions of the test of Jujutsu Kaisen, much success!

* IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUTTING THIS PAGE IN ITS DESKTOP VERSION OR SEE IT DIRECTLY FROM YOUR COMPUTER.

What role do you like to play in teamwork? Lead To plan Listen and follow orders Keeping the team morale Keep the order. What style of clothing do you like the most? I grab the first thing I find Elegant Sports Urban Cosplay Do you like to participate in the classes? Yes Not I teach the class Which? What role would you like to take in a shonen-type anime? Sensei Protagonist Support Character Antagonist What do you like to do in your free time? Go to the movies Study Playing video games Go shopping Go for a walk What is your ideal pet type? Dogs Cats Fishes Reptiles What do you do if you find an abandoned cat in the rain? I take him to my house and give him food I adopt it I leave it there What would you like to receive on your birthday? Books Clothing Games and anime Pay my debts A day off of my life. Quiz: Which Jujutsu Kaisen character are you? Yuji Itadori You are a cheerful person who is willing to support anyone in need. Sometimes people can take advantage of your nobility, but you don’t mind. You are faithful only to yourself. Nobara Kugisaki You like to fight for what you believe in. It has cost you to get to where you are and every day you get closer to your goals. Your friends know they can count on you no matter what. You are a valuable person Satoru Gojo You always have the words at the right time. People can approach you if they need advice. You tend to have the soul of a leader. You like challenges and breaking expectations. You are amazing. Megumi Fushiguro People may think that you are a very serious person. When you gain confidence, you like to share your emotions. You are someone noble and who believes in what you do. You analyze the situation very well before making a decision. Nanami Kento You are a very analytical, cold person who does not hesitate to do what it takes to achieve the goals. You are talented at what you do and you don’t let anyone make you less. You know what you are worth.

And good? This test hit who you expected from Jujutsu Kaisen? Did your character that you wanted come out? Do you think there was a mistake or it was wrong? What do you think about it? Do you think we should change some questions? Let us know in the comments.

