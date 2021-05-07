Nagatoro is acquiring a very special place in the taste of fans of the anime, and that the animated version only has a few episodes. This anime narrates the complicated relationship between a gal, a popular and attractive girl with her Senpai, an otaku who doesn’t know how to relate to women. This romantic comedy has become one of the favorites of the season, but have you ever wondered what role you would play in this series? Would you be more like senpai, quiet and shy? Or what about like Gamo-chan, aggressive, strong and daring?

You already know, answer honestly and don’t cheat or you will piss off! Nagatoro and I might never speak to you again! Here are the test questions, very successful!

* IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUTTING THIS PAGE ON ITS DESKTOP VERSION OR SEE IT DIRECTLY FROM YOUR COMPUTER.

At school, were you teased or teased at school? I bothered They bothered me None of the above What is the first thing people notice about you? My job My creativity My leadership ability My hobbies My beauty They don’t usually notice me What is your favorite pet? Dogs Cats Birds Fishes Reptiles Insects What is your biggest school fear? Fail Make no friends That they do not appreciate my work That my partner ignores me That my family does not support my dreams Have my lunch money taken from me What is your dream vacation? Go to the beach Go climbing, to a forest Stay home Watch Anime Playing video games Go shopping What do you do when you like your crush? Nothing, my strategy is for him to fall in love like that. I tell him up front that I like it Annoying my crush so he’ll find out I write you a letter I have no crush My crush is studies What is your Hobbie? Paint Playing video games Watch Anime Go shopping Make music Study What is your favorite food? Ramen Tacos Salad Pizza Burger Pasata What is your favorite genre? Terror Fantasy Romance Action Historical novel Detectives Quiz: Which Ijiranaide character, Nagatoro-san are you? Hayase Nagatoro You are a person with a lot of energy. You like to have leadership at all times and if someone endangers your order, you are not afraid to confront him. You don’t like being seen as weak, so you prefer to hide your true and vulnerable emotions. However, you would give your life for your friends and special beings. You have a predilection for maintaining order and power. Gamo-chan You are a very aggressive, daring and energetic person. You don’t like being sent or made less of, you like having the last word. Despite what people usually think, you think very coldly about situations, you think a lot before acting. When you have all the cards in your favor, you like to take advantage of it. You have a competitive heart. You are very smart and find creative solutions for your team. Yoshi You are someone who likes to support your friends at all times. You’d rather enjoy your time going to the beach, shopping, or on vacation than staying at home. You are the type of person that when you see a puppy or cat in the street, you go to say hello. You are a very creative person and loved by your close circle, you like to share your hobbies and talk about them for hours. Sakura You like to help your friends, if they are happy, you are happy. You don’t mind accepting when you’re wrong, you like to learn new things. You are a fan of staying home to play video games than going out. Your perfect vacation is having time to dedicate to your hobbies without anyone being able to bother you. You are a caring and accurate person, your advice always resonates. The president You are a very cold and direct person. Sometimes you intimidate people with just your look. You are dramatic and you like the arts. Even though you are true to your beliefs, you are not square-minded. You don’t usually show remorse about your decisions. Senpai (Naoto Hachioji) You are a very introverted, shy and fragile person. You are someone who likes to stay at home to write, study or watch anime. You don’t like to attract attention or go to crowded places. You are someone with a good heart who usually listens to people. You always have the right words at the right time. You do not know how to express your emotions and you are surprised that someone can notice you, even though you are a gem of a person.

And good? This test hit who you expected? Are you a scary high school student, a lovable girl or are you a senpai, the shy but lovable otaku? What do you think about it? Do you think we should change some questions? Let us know in the comments.

