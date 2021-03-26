If you are a fan of anime, surely at some point in your life you asked yourself, what Evangelion character are you? since this work is still very popular

So that you can find out once and for all if you were right, we have prepared this test for you where you can see if you are related to one of the pilots or NERV personnel.

Remember to answer honestly and not cheat to find the one you want, everyone has something bad and sad anyway.

* IF YOU CANNOT SEE THE TEST ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY ACTIVATING THE DESKTOP VIEW.

1. How would you define your personality? Shy and insecure Safe and haughty Outgoing but lazy Serious and distant I am a copy of many of the above 2. If a construction machine got out of control in front of you, what would you do?

You get on and try to stop her if they order you You walk away and wait for someone to do something You run to stop her to show that you are better than the others You push others away so no one gets hurt You order someone to get on the damn robot or else Rei will do it again 3. How do you think your friends would describe you? Someone cold and calculating, but trustworthy Someone who copies someone else’s way of being Someone isolated who should have more security Someone impulsive wanting to excel Someone who loves to party and is kind of messy You are the one who arms the relaxation, but fulfills your obligations You worry about giving results at all costs You do what they tell you You fulfill your duties but you want to leave as quickly as possible You seek to stand out above all others 5. What color do you like the most? 6. Which of these situations would be the most difficult for you to deal with? Admit that someone is better than you at something Exercise in your spare time Give a hug to a family member Make important decisions Talk to your crush 7. What is your idea of ​​a perfect weekend? Staying in your bedroom playing video games or watching movies Practice an extreme sport Go drink with friends Advance pending work or study something new Stay in bed unless there is something to do 8. If you were part of NERV and an angel attacked, what would you do? You get on the damn robot because your partner didn’t want to You start crying because your partner will have to get on the damn robot and you are afraid You get on the damn robot because you’re better than everyone fighting You coordinate the whole team so that the pilots get out of the damn robots alive You watch from your desk and hope that the damage from the damn robots won’t cost you so much money 9. Do you consider yourself a friendly person? 10. Which angel would you face if you could defeat him? Sachiel Ramiel Gaghiel Sahaquiel Adam Which Evangelion character are you? Shinji ikari You are an introvert and shy around others. You usually do your duty, but you always fear the consequences of your actions. Be careful with your impulsive decisions, they could get you in trouble with those around you and even with your crush, who is most likely a projection of your mother. Asuka langley For some reason Thursday is your favorite day and you always want to be the first person to run to wish me happy. You have a strong and imposing personality, although somewhat immature, since you like to stand out from others at all costs. If one day you stay in a sleepover with your friends, it is better that you always stay alert or you could be in for a bad surprise. Rei Ayanami Your younger friends and family regard you as a mother figure even though you tend to be distant. You always try to do your duty, but you tend to submit too much to authority figures. You usually have problems defining your personality, because you are the mixture of people who have marked your life. We could say that sometimes you act like a clone of someone else. Gendo ikari You are a cold person, calculating and who does not mind crushing others in order to achieve your goals. You have a great sense of responsibility, but you may not realize that your responsibilities at work alienate you from those who love you. Your perseverance will take you far, but your ambition could ruin the world around you. Misato katsuragi During the day you are a responsible person with a great sense of duty, but at night and on your days off you become the laziest being on the planet. Your friends know that you will always be there if there is alcohol involved, and if not, they know that you will go buy it. Your personality is outgoing and friendly, but be careful when dealing with people who are younger than you, or they might think you are picking them up.

Did you get the character you expected? Tell us everything in the comments, and above all, reveal to us which Evangelion character you are.

