If you are a fan of anime, surely at some point in your life you asked yourself, what Evangelion character are you? since this work is still very popular
So that you can find out once and for all if you were right, we have prepared this test for you where you can see if you are related to one of the pilots or NERV personnel.
Remember to answer honestly and not cheat to find the one you want, everyone has something bad and sad anyway.
1. How would you define your personality?
2. If a construction machine got out of control in front of you, what would you do?
3. How do you think your friends would describe you?
5. What color do you like the most?
6. Which of these situations would be the most difficult for you to deal with?
7. What is your idea of a perfect weekend?
8. If you were part of NERV and an angel attacked, what would you do?
9. Do you consider yourself a friendly person?
10. Which angel would you face if you could defeat him?
Shinji ikari
You are an introvert and shy around others. You usually do your duty, but you always fear the consequences of your actions. Be careful with your impulsive decisions, they could get you in trouble with those around you and even with your crush, who is most likely a projection of your mother.
Asuka langley
For some reason Thursday is your favorite day and you always want to be the first person to run to wish me happy. You have a strong and imposing personality, although somewhat immature, since you like to stand out from others at all costs. If one day you stay in a sleepover with your friends, it is better that you always stay alert or you could be in for a bad surprise.
Rei Ayanami
Your younger friends and family regard you as a mother figure even though you tend to be distant. You always try to do your duty, but you tend to submit too much to authority figures. You usually have problems defining your personality, because you are the mixture of people who have marked your life. We could say that sometimes you act like a clone of someone else.
Gendo ikari
You are a cold person, calculating and who does not mind crushing others in order to achieve your goals. You have a great sense of responsibility, but you may not realize that your responsibilities at work alienate you from those who love you. Your perseverance will take you far, but your ambition could ruin the world around you.
Misato katsuragi
During the day you are a responsible person with a great sense of duty, but at night and on your days off you become the laziest being on the planet. Your friends know that you will always be there if there is alcohol involved, and if not, they know that you will go buy it. Your personality is outgoing and friendly, but be careful when dealing with people who are younger than you, or they might think you are picking them up.
