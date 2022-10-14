Quiz: Which Chainsaw Man Character Are You Based On Your Personality? | EarthGamer

Good, chainsaw man It is the most popular delivery of the moment. Not only is its animation, but the great story that contains a range of popular characters, all with very different tints, who do you like better Denji or Aki? By means of our test you can find out which character of chainsaw man are.

chainsaw man premiered its first episode through Crunchyroll on October 11. So every Tuesday we can expect one of its chapters on the platform. If you don’t know well who we introduce you, you could watch the anime and check the result.

In this test installment of chainsaw man only the main characters of the first arc were considered: Denji, Power and Aki as a fraternal group, but don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about Himeno and Raze, soon you will see them both in the anime and in our tests.

Who would be your ideal Chainsaw Man partner —regardless of gender, worse than being otaco, he’s straight—? Nobody would be interested in romance in Chainsaw Man MAKIMA Makima x2 An ice cream or Aki and Denji —together— Denji What streaming service are you subscribed to? AppleTV I live off the charity of my friends, so I have access to everything :3 MUBI Amazon Prime Video Netflix If they give you wrong change on the tortillas, what do you do? I keep quiet because I don’t know how to ask Well, return it to me, right? See also SpongeBob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake: new trailer from THQ Nordic's Digital Showcase 2022 The tortilla lady is going to listen to me and give me my 50 cents back. She even she will give me compensation I kindly ask you to learn to count :3 I go home sad, with my head down, while I think what I should do What is your favorite coffee? latte affogato You come Mocha caramel macchiato What do you do when you leave school/work? Every day is a risk, it will depend on my mood

On Fridays I go out with my friends, the other days I go straight home to do my homework Any plan is good: go out to drink, eat, paint the walls, put people’s feet on the street. Everything, as long as I don’t have to go home

I sit in the library so no one bothers me, sometimes I do read I’m going to the freak square to see if they already brought the limited edition pokys What do you like to do in the morning? go back to sleep Playing video games Go for a run breakfast cupcakes

Read and brush your teeth What is your favorite anime genre? gore sci-fi Shonen Mystery Comedy What is your favorite season of the year? Spring What does it matter when there is immortality Winter Fall Summer Which Chainsaw Man character are you based on your personality? Denji Nothing breaks you and you are very intense. Although, be careful, you are very sharp but if someone sweetens your ear, you are capable of throwing yourself overboard, value yourself a little more and you will be fine. See also Persona 4 Golden could land on PS4 and Nintendo Switch Aki Hayakawa Lower your emo mood two little lines, because even if you don’t want to show it, you do have a little heart that beats —in the deepest darkness of your wide chest—. Life is short, hug whoever you want to hug and say what you have to say, of course you can still wear black. Power You are very carefree, put a little order in your life and be a little more human with others. You are good fun but do not go overboard, propose to be friendly at least twice a week. Makima Absolute perfection, the most popular in the world. You’re scary, it’s the truth. All quiet and well behaved with your kind smile but nobody knows what you’re thinking. Stop making conspiracies because you’re going to get in trouble when they find out. Stop kicking otakus, IT’S NOT OK, even if they beg you to step on them. pochita Ahh, but if you are a jewel, you seem the most tender in the universe but if you are the opposite… We know that both faces are part of you, but you have to accept that the contrasts are incredible. You are definitely the worst enemy and the best friend.

The manga has multiple awards, even winning the Harvey Award for two years in a row. chainsaw man it quickly rose to popularity and its prestige is even greater.

MAPPA is the famous studio in charge of the project. Remember that the anime will have a track for each ending.

Source: MAPPA

The first chapter of the anime clarified for us the idea of ​​what and how the project is looking to animate. Through different colors that point to specific emotions we were able to vibrate with bittersweet emotions. Let’s see how the next 11 episodes unfold.

What is Chainsaw Man about?

in the world of chainsaw man the demons threaten the lives of humans so the government tries to eliminate them. Denji is a miserable boy who has had to sell some of his organs and hunts his demons in order to survive and pay off the alleged debt left by his father.

Denji is not alone, he has Pochita, who is a little demon who helps him with everything, because he has a chainsaw. Pochita and Denji form a brotherly bond that helps them get through each day.

One day, Denji is set up in an attempt to assassinate him, however, his faithful Pochita saves him by merging with him, resulting in a very special young man: half man, half demon.

Well, what was your result in the test of chainsaw man? Did you identify yourself?