The quiz that we want to share today will reveal a lot about you based on how you would act in this situation: you are wandering in a park and suddenly you realize that there is nobody around you, you are completely alone. The sun has just set and you absolutely cannot leave the park right now. Which area do you think is the safest? Your answer will reveal a lot about you.

Now close your eyes and imagine you are in the park at night. Choose one of the four places that make you feel safest and read the meaning of the answer. What would you do if you were alone in a park at night? Do you sit on a bench waiting for something to happen or for someone to come looking for you? Do you find a bright spot and stay there until dawn? Would you climb a tree and spend the night there? Do you decide to explore the park and see what you can find?

If you have chosen to sit on one bench waiting for someone to come looking for you, you are a person who knows how to keep calm in difficult situations. This is because nothing seems too much of a concern to you and you know things calm down over time. You always focus on the positive side of any situation. You are not bothered by loneliness, you are very self-aware and like to reflect and feel comfortable dealing with your thoughts.

If you chose option number 2, you are a person rational and you don’t like making mistakes. You are not completely confident in all of your abilities and find it difficult to make decisions. What happens is that you always think if it would have been better if you had chosen another path. However, when circumstances call for action, you immediately leap into action and work hard to make things right. You are one of those people who work best under pressure.

If you have chosen to climb a tree and spend the night there, you are an organized person and like to be in control of everything. In an extreme situation, you first react with fear and try to hide from the world. You do not like it the exposurebut when things finally settle down and everything calms down, move on.

If you’ve chosen to explore the park to see what you can find along the way, you’re in for a real adventurer and put a lot of faith in yourself. Be careful though because you can also become your own worst enemy, since many times you don’t measure the consequences of your actions and you can end up paying the price yourself. Yours tenacity and the fact that you don’t settle into your comfort zone make you an energetic person, ready for any challenge life throws your way.