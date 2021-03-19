We all have favorite characters, but they don’t always match our personalities in real life. If you were to travel to the anime of your dreams, what role do you think you would be given?

Would you be the popular protagonist? Or the normal smart guy in the room? If you are in this test, you want to know what kind of anime character you are, although we warn you that it may not be what you expected.

You know, answer honestly and don’t cheat! Here are the questions.

* IF YOU CANNOT VIEW THE TEST WELL ON YOUR CELL PHONE, TRY PUT THIS PAGE ON YOUR DESKTOP VERSION.

1. Have you ever suffered from school bullying? No, I’m usually very popular and they don’t mess with me. No, people are often afraid of me. They have never tried, they know it would hit them. Several times, especially for my tastes. Yeah, they usually think of me as the class nerd. 2. Do you usually have a lot of friends? I know many people! Although I don’t know if they are my friends … Yes! Not before … but now what I like is more popular. Few, the righteous. I do not like fake people. I guess … normal? Not many people stay by my side because of my ‘bad attitude’. 3. Do you get angry easily? I think I don’t actually display expressions easily. I think what a normal person. Nah, they’re not worth it. Only when I lose in a video game … maybe. Pretty much, nobody messes with me. 4. Are you someone’s unattainable crush or do they never listen to you? I am invisible to some. They never listen to me, plus my heart only belongs to my 2D waifu. I have been told that I am popular in that respect, but I am not interested. I think I’m scared of them. Being the crush of all is my specialty. 5. Do you think you are clumsy? Clumsy? I don’t think I’ve ever been called that. How long are we going to continue with these types of questions? I agree with the moron above. I’m getting tired … Yes, but just a little. I try to be careful. 6. What do you dislike the most about yourself? My explosive temper. Absolutely nothing. Be a little shy. Being poor because I can’t buy the collectible figures that I like. My inability to express my emotions. 7. Do you consider yourself an extrovert or an introvert?

Outgoing. Sometimes I just want to be left alone. Introvert? Introvert, definitely. I don’t care about people. 8. Tell us what you like to do in your free time: Partying! Be somewhere quiet. Get in trouble. Watch Anime. Read or learn something new. 9. Choose a character that you identify with: Luffy from One Piece. Levi Ackerman from Shingeki no Kyojin. Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach. Hirotaka Nifuji from Wotakoi. Iida Tenya from My Hero Academia. 10. How would you describe yourself in one word?

Popular. I laughed. Rebel. Otaku? Intelligent. Test: What anime stereotype are you? The popular character Everyone wants to be close to you to have the same status, sadly most people think of using you to climb socially, but don’t worry, you will find friends who are worth your while. There are two types of popular: those who use their influence to protect others, and those who take advantage of others, don’t be the latter. The cold or serious character We already know who you are, the serious and cold classmate who is quite smart but lacks emotional empathy. We do not doubt it, you can be a great person, but it is very difficult for you to make friends with other people. Despite your rocky exterior, you always support your friends, don’t worry, they love you that way. The rebellious or misfit character Problems is your middle name, you love to get into them, cause damage and you are probably a very noisy person; you’ve gotten into fights, hit other people, or even argued with your teachers. We don’t know if it comes from an acceptance complex or from overprotecting others, but you don’t have to always act like the tough guy in the group. The geek character with friends Perhaps this is the most common result … You have always liked things that the rest did not find popular, or not until now: manga, anime, video games. They probably bullied you before or told you that you were a little weird. Fortunately now it is not like that and you have found more friends. (Maybe you are a bit clumsy, don’t ask us how we know). The intellectual or common sense character Many times you have been told that you are very intelligent, but in reality you think that you only have common sense: study for the exam, comply with what they advise you, do not try silly or risky things … Isn’t that common sense? You are a normal person who tends to be reserved and perhaps excel in studies.

And good? Was this test correct with the type of character you are in an anime? Or do you think we should change some questions? Let us know in the comments.

