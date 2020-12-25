Quiz The background of Finland’s name is not known, but do you know where other European countries got their names?

HS’s foreign service prepared 13 questions for the Christmas holidays on the names of European countries and their history.

Finland the background of the name is unknown, and it hardly ever survives with certainty.

Linguists have suggested that the origin of the word Suomi is, among other things, a word meaning a person, which the people living here used to call themselves, but also the words swamp, finnish or swamp. One theory relates to the Baltic word zeme, which means land.

The background of the names of many other European countries is clearer, but do you know them? Test your knowledge in the HS International Delivery Quiz.

Sources: Language Agency, Wikipedia, Etymonline.com.