Quiz: Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse Which character would you be based on your personality?

Spider-Man/Miles Morales You are a happy person. You have doubts, like everyone else, but you dissolve them more or less easily because you always end up believing in yourself. You are carefree and you flow a lot, you have somewhat radical ideas regarding certain topics, try to remember that all people have different perspectives and that each one has shades of benefit even if you do not share them one hundred percent. Strive to be more empathetic, not everything is about the damage that can be done to you.

Spider-Ghost/Gwen Stacy You have an almost perfect balance between reason and sensitivity. You try to flow only when you have to to overcome certain things. You know that letting go is the key that makes you rise again and you use it whenever necessary. You know how to give in or rather, negotiate, it is one of your great strengths. You are always open to change.

Spider-Man/Peter Parker Your personality is golden, you are a kind person and quite empathetic, although you have your limits. You know when it is necessary to put yourself before others but you always try to keep the peace. You are idealistic, funny and you enlighten everyone around you, you generate confidence and peace. However, be careful because you could put yourself in very dangerous situations at some point in your life.

Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O'Hara You think you've made bad decisions and that overwhelms you. You try to continue living with that in mind as if it were a rigid and constant lesson that should guide each of your life decisions. Remember that every decision-making opportunity is new and nuanced, your life is different from everyone else's, and the same rules don't always apply. Remember to renew yourself every morning, and try to enjoy the present. Be kinder and try to exchange dialogue with more people, discover new paths.

Spider-Punk/Hobart ‘Hobie’ Brown You do not give in to any figure of authority, you believe that people always hide things, and it is our task not only to reveal them but to act in the best possible way, despite the fact that it implies a lot of sacrifice to go against the established. You always try to do what you consider right and you are a romantic idealist even if it seems otherwise.