Each one of the spider-man delivery has a vertebra that makes us recognize them with their most spidery instincts,but they also allow us to see their unique nuances that introduce us to particular heroes.
The heroes together with the Spider-Verse have a special nature that allows us to realize the great imagination of superheroes and their possibilities through time. Join us and find out what kind of hero you would be. We leave it to you without further ado below:
Who is the most powerful pillar in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?
Choose one of the following titles because it will be the only thing you can play for the rest of the year:
What is your favorite color?
You finished with your partner, and it’s time for a change of look, what do you do?
What do you do on a cloudy day?
You forgot to buy what they ordered you from the store, what do you do?
The worst enemy of society is…
Spider-Man/Miles Morales
You are a happy person. You have doubts, like everyone else, but you dissolve them more or less easily because you always end up believing in yourself. You are carefree and you flow a lot, you have somewhat radical ideas regarding certain topics, try to remember that all people have different perspectives and that each one has shades of benefit even if you do not share them one hundred percent. Strive to be more empathetic, not everything is about the damage that can be done to you.
Spider-Ghost/Gwen Stacy
You have an almost perfect balance between reason and sensitivity. You try to flow only when you have to to overcome certain things. You know that letting go is the key that makes you rise again and you use it whenever necessary. You know how to give in or rather, negotiate, it is one of your great strengths. You are always open to change.
Spider-Man/Peter Parker
Your personality is golden, you are a kind person and quite empathetic, although you have your limits. You know when it is necessary to put yourself before others but you always try to keep the peace. You are idealistic, funny and you enlighten everyone around you, you generate confidence and peace. However, be careful because you could put yourself in very dangerous situations at some point in your life.
Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O’Hara
You think you’ve made bad decisions and that overwhelms you. You try to continue living with that in mind as if it were a rigid and constant lesson that should guide each of your life decisions. Remember that every decision-making opportunity is new and nuanced, your life is different from everyone else’s, and the same rules don’t always apply. Remember to renew yourself every morning, and try to enjoy the present. Be kinder and try to exchange dialogue with more people, discover new paths.
Spider-Punk/Hobart ‘Hobie’ Brown
You do not give in to any figure of authority, you believe that people always hide things, and it is our task not only to reveal them but to act in the best possible way, despite the fact that it implies a lot of sacrifice to go against the established. You always try to do what you consider right and you are a romantic idealist even if it seems otherwise.
Spider-Man India/Pavitr Prabhakar
You are the kind and warm soul of the party. You are very funny and jovial. You have a lot of affection for giving and your personality is firm but not for that reason inflexible. You guide the conversation and negotiation and that’s great. Stay kind by doing good, because the world is hard.
Each of the characters is very interesting, we hope you had fun with our test. Remember that the glorious Marvel trilogy has one last installment that we are already looking forward to.
It is available through Claro Video for Mexico.
