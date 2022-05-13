Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Split

Vladimir Putin and his ex-wife Lyudmila Oscheretnaya © imago stock&people

Britain has put 12 Putin confidants on its sanctions list, including relatives and an alleged lover.

LONDON – Britain on Friday imposed sanctions on 12 close associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The punitive measures are aimed, among others, at Putin’s former wife Lyudmila Oscheretnaja and at former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, who, according to information from the British government, has a “close personal relationship” with Putin.

Kabaeva has been sighted in Switzerland in the past; possibly in conducting business for the Russian President. That reported that Wall Street Journal. The US decided against sanctioning Kabaeva, allegedly because of the escalation potential of the decision.

Vladimir Putin: modest income, great luxury? London imposes sanctions

“We are exposing the network that supports Putin’s life of luxury and tightening the noose around his inner circle,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. Sanctions against all supporters of Putin’s “aggression” would continue until achieved.

Statements by the Kremlin about the head of state’s modest income contrast with reports of a luxury yacht he is associated with. Revelations about a luxury property on the Black Sea that is said to belong to Putin also caused a stir.

Ukraine war: Great Britain claims to have recognized Putin network

According to the UK Foreign Office, Putin’s real wealth is concealed by a network of family ties, friendships and contacts with select members of Russia’s elite who have been singled out for the role because of their total loyalty. Among the sanctions announced on Friday are punitive measures against Alexander Plekhov, a “close friend” of Putin who controls Vital Development Corporation.

According to unconfirmed reports, Britain has now imposed sanctions on 1,000 individuals and 100 Russian businesses since the escalating Ukraine conflict began in late February. These include oligarchs, whose total wealth is estimated at 135 billion euros. (LP/AFP)