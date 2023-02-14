Home page World

From: Markus Hofstetter

Why don’t some people get seriously ill with Corona? Researchers from Australia may now have found an answer to the question.

Sydney – There are still people who are not ill with the corona virus. Have you just been lucky so far, or does your body have a certain substance that makes you immune to the virus? A new study could provide an answer to this, the results of which will be published in the specialist magazine on February 9th PLOS Biology were published.

Natural corona immunity: Protein LRRC15 sticks to the tips of the virus like Velcro

The research was carried out by Greg Neely, Professor of Genomics at the Charles Perkins Center at the University of Sydney, in collaboration with Doctor Lipin Loo and Matthew Waller. They found the protein LRRC15 in the lungs, which sticks to Sars-CoV-2 like Velcro, making it ineffective.

The LRCC15 binds to the spike protein of Sars-CoV-2 and thus prevents the virus from docking to human cells, as shown in the graphic here. © Science Photo Library/imago

For their study, the team used human cells in tissue culture to search the entire human genome for proteins that can bind to Sars-CoV-2. They came across LRRC15, which docks to the Sars-CoV-2 spike protein and thus prevents human cells from being infected. LRRC15 acts “a bit like molecular Velcro, sticking to the top of the virus and then pulling it away from target cell types,” explained Dr. Lipin Loo the British The Guardians the mode of action.

Natural immunity to the coronavirus: LRRC15 appears to be part of a new immune barrier

“We examined lungs from patients who died from Covid or other diseases and found that the severe Covid patients had tons of this LRRC15 in their lungs,” Greg Neely told the The Guardians. Before Sars-CoV-2 infection, LRRC15 is not present in humans. The protein appears to be part of a new immune barrier that helps protect against severe Covid-19 infection while activating the body’s antiviral response, according to the genomics professor.

But why have patients died from Covid-19 despite the presence of LRRC15? The researchers assume that they did not produce enough of the protein for it to offer protection. Or it was produced too late to help.

Evidence to the contrary would be to determine what the LRRC15 level is in patients who survived Covid-19. However, this is not possible because a lung biopsy cannot be performed on living people. However, the researchers assume that survivors formed more of this protein than those who died of Covid. “Our data suggest that higher levels of LRRC15 would result in people having less severe disease,” Neely said.

Natural immunity against the corona virus: LRRC15 gives hope for new drugs

There is a separate study that supports the Australian researchers’ theory. A study from London, for which blood samples were tested for LRRC15, found that the level of LRRC15 in the blood of patients with severe Covid was lower than in patients with mild Covid.

Greg Neely’s hope is now to develop new drugs based on LRRC15 that block viral infections. It could even suppress pulmonary fibrosis, for which there is no good treatment. Covid-19 can also lead to pulmonary fibrosis, in which the lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. One result could be Long-Covid.