The cast of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku it has two essential vertebrae, that of criminals who do not have a “moral” spectrum to respond to and samurai who, in contrast, have a really inflexible one. In general, the installment positions the poles as immovable structures that support a medieval Japan, however, the fantastic adventure will make everything germinate in a more humane and plural way.
Where in the dichotomy of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku are you in right now? We challenge you to take our test and find out more about it. Without further ado, we leave it to you:
Who is the best ninja of all time?
Who is the best samurai in anime?
What do you do to show affection that involves physical contact?
What do you drink in a cafeteria on a cloudy day?
Someone betrayed you, what happens?
What is the romantic activity that you have enjoyed the most with your partner?
What is the most powerful shinobi technique?
Gabimaru, the void
You are in constant struggle with your darkness, you can’t measure it and suddenly you lose yourself in it. Remember that dark tones are part of all of us, don’t blame yourself for it, just learn to set limits, don’t let it consume you and remember that we can’t live without it either. It’s perfect to worry about yourself, but so much self-centeredness could end up hurting your loved ones that, even if you deny it, you care about them, it’s normal, we are human. That light within you, listen to it and follow it, it is also part of you. Remember that you are the one who directs your life, no one else.
Sagiri Yamada Asaemon
You go against all structure chasing what you want to achieve. You are a very unique flame and you don’t let others decide about you, however, it is hard to go against the world all the time. Give yourself a break and realize that there are people who think like you and are the ones you can lean on. You don’t have to carry everything alone. You are very bright and you are not afraid of anything, or so it seems. Being afraid is fine, it means that you perceive the world, and this will always lead you towards immense fortune. You are only light, with a point of darkness. Light can drain you of a lot of energy, so embrace the darkness tightly when necessary.
yuzuriha
There is nothing that you are not capable of achieving. From material things, to hearts and ideas, you name it, you see it and you get it, you are that kind of person. Your effort has left you great learning to have different types of success in everything you set out to do. On some occasions you have been criticized for your level of plasticity, remember that only you know what is in your mind and heart, as long as you are faithful to yourself, everything will be fine. However, remember that despite everything, you should avoid hurting others as much as possible.
Senta Yamada Asaemon
You are a very intelligent person and you know the value of things. Although your life has not been the happiest, you strive to see the best of situations, in this way you overcome everything and you manage to expand your energy. Despite this, you are not too naive and you manage to take care of everyone around you. You are very noble but that does not mean that people can easily hurt you. Your best quality is that you always manage to flow, just like that. However, remember that there is only one life, raise your voice more, without fear and do what you like.
yui
Despite any situation, you always choose light and well-being. In your head is the idea that light will only attract more light, so the most important thing is to stay human and open to goodness. Harming others is inadmissible to be happy. No matter what scenario you find yourself in, you fight to expand the nobility of the soul and a peaceful coexistence, because that will save the world and each one of us.
Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku It has a reissue that is published weekly on MangaPlus, while its anime adaptation is on the air and you can watch it through Crunchyroll.
We recommend: What is Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku? – the bloody blossoming of Studios MAPPA
What is Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku about?
Set in a fantastic medieval Japan, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku follows a couple of protagonists: an exiled ninja and a samurai who, by order of the shogunate, will have to search for the elixir of eternal life. However, they will be sent to an island that seems like a cursed paradise, they will have to survive the deadly dangers of the island and the other couples who are looking for the long-awaited elixir.
You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news
#Quiz #Hell #Paradise #Jigokuraku #character #based #personality
Leave a Reply