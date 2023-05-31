I will try to talk to that person, it is not something I will allow him to do again, we must clarify it

Test: Hell’s Paradise – Which character would you be according to your personality?

Gabimaru, the void You are in constant struggle with your darkness, you can't measure it and suddenly you lose yourself in it. Remember that dark tones are part of all of us, don't blame yourself for it, just learn to set limits, don't let it consume you and remember that we can't live without it either. It's perfect to worry about yourself, but so much self-centeredness could end up hurting your loved ones that, even if you deny it, you care about them, it's normal, we are human. That light within you, listen to it and follow it, it is also part of you. Remember that you are the one who directs your life, no one else.

Sagiri Yamada Asaemon You go against all structure chasing what you want to achieve. You are a very unique flame and you don’t let others decide about you, however, it is hard to go against the world all the time. Give yourself a break and realize that there are people who think like you and are the ones you can lean on. You don’t have to carry everything alone. You are very bright and you are not afraid of anything, or so it seems. Being afraid is fine, it means that you perceive the world, and this will always lead you towards immense fortune. You are only light, with a point of darkness. Light can drain you of a lot of energy, so embrace the darkness tightly when necessary.

yuzuriha There is nothing that you are not capable of achieving. From material things, to hearts and ideas, you name it, you see it and you get it, you are that kind of person. Your effort has left you great learning to have different types of success in everything you set out to do. On some occasions you have been criticized for your level of plasticity, remember that only you know what is in your mind and heart, as long as you are faithful to yourself, everything will be fine. However, remember that despite everything, you should avoid hurting others as much as possible.

Senta Yamada Asaemon You are a very intelligent person and you know the value of things. Although your life has not been the happiest, you strive to see the best of situations, in this way you overcome everything and you manage to expand your energy. Despite this, you are not too naive and you manage to take care of everyone around you. You are very noble but that does not mean that people can easily hurt you. Your best quality is that you always manage to flow, just like that. However, remember that there is only one life, raise your voice more, without fear and do what you like.