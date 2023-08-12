In this article we want to share a quiz which has attracted the attention of many users, thus becoming viral. The objective of this challenge is to find out where the animal hidden in this image is, you only have 15 seconds. But be careful because the animal to discover is not a duck.

The visual challenge we want to offer you today is not as easy as it seems. You will need to pay close attention to the shapes; we leave you a little advice: look at the picture paying attention to all the details, even the colors. Put yours to yours visual abilities and try to solve this fun test. As already anticipated, you will not have to find a duck but an animal that has hidden itself very well in this illustration.

Try to look at the picture paying attention to all details present in the photo, you have 15 seconds. If you can’t find the hidden animal, don’t worry: try to search for it anyway with no time limit. We are sure that your excellent visual skills will lead you to the solution.

If you can’t solve the quiz we shared with you today, don’t worry. Soon we will reveal the solution to you and tell you where it is the hidden animal. It was probably a lot closer than you thought and you didn’t notice!

If you take a good look at the picture, you will realize that the bird it is hidden in the lower right corner of the illustration; you can actually see what appears to be his eyes and his head. Haven’t figured out where he is yet? Don’t worry because now we leave you the image where the quiz solution is present.

You liked this challenge visual? If your answer is yes, have fun with your family, friends and colleagues and try together to find out where the hidden animal is by putting your wits and visual skills to the test.