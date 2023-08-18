Do you like attention and perception challenges? This kind of quiz it has caught the attention of many people because it allows us to test our ability to see the world around us differently. Faced with these challenges we can in fact test the speed with which our brain processes information and improves our memory. While, in many cases, they’re seen as fun, these tests also help us train the core strengths in our lives.

The following figure shows a very common environment for all of us, a bus stop. However, this particular pick-up and drop-off location is a bit different as it is quite messy, as it is full of items that don’t necessarily belong there.

The goal of this article is to identify the three errors featured in this image. Are you able to find out where they are hiding in about 40 seconds?

It may seem simple at first, but you will soon realize that these errors they are well hidden and that you will have to analyze each part of the figure very carefully so that you can identify them in time. Are you ready to start the quiz? Some errors are certainly easier to identify, others require a little more patience and attention. If you managed to find them all in 40 seconds, it means that you are a master of observation and analyze your surroundings much more carefully than most people.

If you’ve only found two errors, you’ve had even a modest performance and that you’ve got a great one potential to evolve, you just need to spend a little more time on these types of quizzes. If you managed to find only one error or none, don’t be discouraged, the important thing is to challenge yourself. With a little more practice it won’t be long before you can solve these kinds of challenges.