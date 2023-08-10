Of Cesare Peccarisi

There is the first genetic evidence that saying goodbye to cigarettes changes brain circuits for the better. This was clarified on eNeuro by researchers from the Universities of San Diego, Yale and New York

Nicotine withdrawal induces an increase in the functional connectivity of the entire brain and a reduction in the modularity of the nervous network which is activated as a whole without passing through the connections of the various nodes of the circuit like a train that stops at all stations . In fact, although the nodes of the nervous network are interconnected with each other, each one has its own relatively autonomous cognitive function which ends up slowing down the entire network.

From Intercity to Freccia rossa In this transformation from Intercity into a nervous Red Arrow, the so-called cholinergic neurons play a key role, those that function using the neurotransmitter acetylcholine which, for example, controls voluntary muscles by exciting them, but which also has an inhibitory action in the parasympathetic system involved in internal organs. In fact, it causes a slowdown in the heart rate, but stimulates the secretion of the bronchial, sweat, salivary, gastric and pancreatic glands, increases intestinal peristalsis and digestive functions, so much so that in the end the role of cholinergic neurons in the changes induced by drug abstinence smoke not clear yet. See also Carassa ophthalmologist: 'Timely diagnosis is possible for glaucoma'

Extensive connections They tried to clear it up eNeuro researchers from the Universities of San Diego, Yale and New York directed by Lieselot Carrette who have seen how the nerve networks mainly involved are those of the long-range cholinergic type that project onto the forebrain and the brainstem-thalamus, i.e. essentially onto the whole brain. To find out they resorted to the database Allen Brain, which contains the expression of 19,413 mouse brain genes. They thus identified 1,795 that would appear to contribute to the reorganization of the functional connectome of the whole brain during nicotine withdrawal.

Abstinence as memory These are the so-called immediate early genes, in acronym IEGs from the English expression of immediate-early genes such as, for example, the EGR-1, C-FOS and ARC genes which develop in the neurons of the brain regions associated with learning and the formation of the memory and which are already used as neuronal markers of the plastic changes that occur in the formation of long-term memories. Now we have the first genetic test That quitting cigarettes changes brain circuits for the better and that the withdrawal syndrome it also derives from the desensitization of the cerebral cholinergic receptors of nicotine and from the alteration of the cholinergic neurotransmission induced by the habit of smoking. See also Menarini, 'The XXVI International Fair Play Award' debuts in Florence