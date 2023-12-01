It seems like a joke, but it’s been just over a month since one of the most anticipated games for this year has been released, Alan Wake 2 adventure of Remedy Entertainment which has taken a long time to arrive after the original exclusive launch at the time for the Xbox 360. And although this second part has its advantages, it has been missing something that the players have not missed, which is why the creators of the work promised to add more within the next few days.

The function that was missing from this game is New Game Plus, which allows users to change to a higher difficulty and also retain secondary items, improved weapons and skills from the beginning of the story. For some reason it has not been put in the first version of the title, but Remedy has recently mentioned that this month it will appear in a patch, at least that is what they have hinted at in Twitter.

No further details have been given about this addition, not even a specific date, but it is possible that the announcement will be made within the framework of The Game Awardsawards that will be celebrated next December 7th, and by the way, Alan Wake 2 He is nominated among the best of the year. It will undoubtedly be a great way to reward players for their constant support of the franchise, and this may also lead to DLC due to the conclusion of the story.

Here is the synopsis of the game:

Saga Anderson, an FBI profiler with a reputation for solving impossible cases, arrives in Bright Falls to investigate a series of ritual murders. The case degenerates into a nightmare as you discover the pages of a horror story that begins to become reality. Alan Wake, a writer lost and trapped in a nightmare beyond this world, writes a dark story to shape reality in a desperate attempt to escape. Besieged by insatiable horror, Wake fights to maintain his sanity and defeat the devil at his own game.

Remember that this game is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It will be an excellent additive so that people can give the title a second go, because without this option for many it makes no sense to play again. With this, their skill and weapon upgrades remain as they were before the end credits.