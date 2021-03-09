VPrime Minister Dietmar Woidke spoke on Tuesday in Potsdam on a “storm in a water glass”. However, the Brandenburg head of government of the SPD had helped spark this storm himself. It’s about the automatic “emergency brake” for corona loosening. The Prime Minister’s Conference last Wednesday agreed the value of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within one week. Then the loosening should be suspended again. The cabinet in Potsdam, however, decided on Friday a different rule with the value 200. Counties and urban districts should again impose stronger contact restrictions if the seven-day incidence exceeds the value of 200 for at least three days.

This rule has now been sharply criticized. The SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach wrote on Twitter on Monday: “That is moderately unbelievable.” Easing would be decided, as agreed in the Prime Minister’s Conference, “but the emergency brake will be increased from 100 to 200 (!)”. Lauterbach warned that if all federal states did this, there would be a severe third wave of pandemics and a long lockdown. The new left-wing chairman Janine Wissler called the regulation in Brandenburg “quite a madness”. You endanger “the life and health of people,” she told RTL / ntv. Even the incidence of 100 is “quite unsuitable as an emergency brake,” said Wissler.

Woidke clearly rejected this criticism on Tuesday. “We are taking a balanced approach that takes various aspects into account,” he says. This path is based on the framework agreement from last Wednesday. If the nationwide value persistently approaches a seven-day incidence of 100, the state government will decide on concrete steps after the 100 line is exceeded over three consecutive days. Hard restrictions on fundamental rights through a further lockdown should “not be automatic, but require an appropriate and up-to-date assessment”. That is why other factors will also be taken into account “such as the utilization of the health system or the vaccination status”.

For electoral reasons?

However, the regulation in the Kenya coalition in Potsdam was not undisputed. Health Minister Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens) in particular had pleaded for a more restrictive course, according to information from the FAZ. But education minister Britta Ernst (SPD) in particular had opposed the adoption of the 100 rule in order to be able to keep daycare centers and schools open beyond this value. Closing schools at an incidence value of 100 would be a tightening compared to last year, was one argument. Other SPD ministers are also said to have rejected an automatism for the incidence value 100, so that Woidke finally enforced this rule. The Greens, however, suspect that the SPD is also advocating a more generous line for reasons of election tactics. In addition, many district administrators from the SPD are said to have insisted on a greater say in Woidke.

The corona situation in Brandenburg is heterogeneous, individual districts have an incidence below 50, others of over 100. In sparsely populated districts, one wave of infections is often enough in two or three facilities so that the entire district can reach the 100 mark. Woidke said on Tuesday that the districts and urban districts were called upon to “take additional steps to contain them, especially when they reached the 100 value”. If the 200 value is torn over three stretches at the regional level, “at least the relief that has been in place since March 8th will automatically be withdrawn there,” said the Prime Minister.

Brandenburg also has a meager vaccination record. It is in last place nationwide for first vaccinations and the national average for second vaccinations. Woidke recently criticized the slow vaccination rate and indirectly criticized Health Minister Nonnemacher from the Greens.