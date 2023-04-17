Tono Centella and Johanna Rodríguez, his wife, are going through a good moment in their relationship after leaving behind the problems they had a few months ago. The chicha singer currently works as a councilor for the Comas district. As you remember, for the 2022 elections he ran for a municipal position and his party managed to win. In statements to a local media, he said that both they opened a disco bar called Amnesia and that his partner is the one who manages it.

How is the new life of Toño Centella?

The interpreter of “Where are you love” gave details of this business. “Thank God here we go, working together hand in hand. She runs the business Well, I opened my discobar Amnesia last year in my rich Comas”, he commented to Trome.

Toño Centella works in the Municipality of Comas. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/La República/archive

He noted that the marital problems were overcome. “When there is love, everything is possible and here we go. Now I am in the United States, on Tuesday (April 18) I return to Lima,” added Antonio Domínguez Vásquez, the artist’s real name.

How did the romance between Toño Centella and Johanna Rodríguez begin?

Toño Centella has been a media figure in the country’s music industry and many know about his personal life. He was married to Merry Garrido and they had a son. They separated after the singer was involved in an accident, in which he was with Johanna Rodríguez.

According to rumors, their romance would have started a year before the incident. According to the accusations, they dated when she was barely 18 and he was 43.