The Celtics are starting to be a party. They are already six victories in a row, they are coming back by force of great games in the East and have managed to stop, without a Jaylen Brown who came from putting 40 to the Lakers, to the Warriors of a Stephen Curry on the verge of snow. In the NBA, you breathe green again.

The Akron point guard has broken the NBA record for the most triples scored in a span of five games, 44. In those five he has made at least 10 triples in each, with a whopping no other in the league reaching even two. this season. They are exhibitions of the level of 2015 or 2016, without exaggeration, of when he was MVP. An asshole. With him in this mode the San Francisco guys are moving up in their conference and trying to fight for the decisive series. But The good thing for Boston is that neither thus, nor receiving 47 points from ‘Chef’ Curry, they could with them.

It was a duel of many carats that of the TD Garden. And because someone was at a considerable height, with Jayson tatum contributing 44 points, the locals triumphed. They are in a sweet moment, gaining cadence for the playoffs, and there is hope.