If we take a look at trends This year this performer is in first place under the 'Musicians' category, and surpasses Jason Aldean, Joe Jonas, Smash Mouth and Peppino di Capri. As you can see, it is a reflection of its great popularity.

Based on the above, one might think that Shakira's songs would be the most searched on Google and that some should even be in first place… but that is not the case. In fact, in the 'Songs' section in the trends it appears Idol by Yoasobi.

We recommend: Oshi no Ko confirms second season for 2024.

This is the opening song of the anime Oshi no Ko, which broke records not only in Japan but in the United States and around the world. To such a degree that she impressed the world.

Fountain: Doga Kobo.

Shakira does appear with a song on the list but it is in third place. While Idol of Oshi no Ko Yoasobi is in first in the second can be seen Try That In A Small Town by Jason Aldean.

In the case of Shakira, the song that appears is Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, which he recorded alongside Bizarrap. In fourth place is Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, while in the fifth Cupid from FIFTY FIFTY. They were all a great success.

The respective Top 10 of Google trending musicians and songs with Oshi no Ko Standing out with its opening was as follows:

Musicians:

Shakira Jason Aldean Joe Jonas Smash Mouth Peppino di Capri Gino Paoli Tom Kaulitz Kellie Pickler Jose Luis Perales Anna Oxa

Fountain: Doga Kobo.

Songs:

アイドル (Idol) – Yoasobi Try That In A Small Town –Jason Aldean Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Shakira and Bizarrap Unholy –Sam Smith and Kim Petras Cupid –FIFTYFIFTY ERE – Juan Carlos Kill Bill – SZA Rich Men North of Richmond – Oliver Anthony Pasilyo – SunKissed Lola seven – Jungkook

Apart from Oshi no Ko We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

