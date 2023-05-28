Graphologist Maryfer Centeno makes public that she and her family have received threats: “The chin is going to take you…”, she mentions on her social networks that she has been told in recent days and she is worried.

In several news portals it has been commented that after the Héctor Parra case, who has been detained since June 2021 and was found guilty of corruption of minors in recent days, several people have been affected by their opinions on the subject.

The graphologist Maryfer Centeno is one of those people who would have been affected, since she presented an analysis regarding the behavior of Alexa and Ginny Hoffman, their lawyer and Sergio Mayer, and after that began receiving death threats.

Maryfer Centeno Instagram Image

Centeno shares on Twitter some messages that they sent her and in which she reads that they ask her to stop talking about the subject, otherwise her husband and pets would suffer the consequences.

“No problem all is good”, Writes Maryfer Centeno in the publication where she shares the message that came to Facebook and says this:

“Since you like to get into where no one calls you, I recommend that you don’t go out and watch your words with Deputy Mayer, because he’s going to fuck you, take care and take care of your dogs, we have you well located”.

In another threatening message to Maryfer Centeno they let her know: “We know your husband rides a bike. There, stay at home because we have you located. You have 24 hours.”

Then, Maryfer reflects and writes that she will continue with her career, since these threatening messages will not prevent her from doing so because she loves her profession and her work.

“All my life I will do my work with love, with passion, nothing happens, I just want the precedent to remain. I keep going on”.

After making this situation public, Maryfer Centeno has been supported by her friends, family and also by the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, since the latter made itself available to offer her any kind of help.

Join our chat and receive news from Shows on WhatsApp