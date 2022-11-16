More than 33 thousand people from 37 pilot regions took part in the events of the All-Russian Program for the Development of Youth Entrepreneurship, which started in September 2021. Rosmolodezh.Business launched this project to help young people go through a difficult journey from the birth of an idea to the launch and development of their own business. Who has already benefited from state support? New faces of Russian business – in the material “Lenta.ru”.

The All-Russian program for the development of youth entrepreneurship is designed for young people from 14 to 35 years old. These are schoolchildren, students of colleges and universities, young people who are just planning to start their own business, and young entrepreneurs.

Rosmolodezh.Business is implementing 36 complex projects that take into account the interests of various program participants. The youngest learn the basics of running a business and have the opportunity to spend a day with an existing entrepreneur. The more ideas and experience in business, the more opportunities open up for program participants.

top ten

In August 2022, the first All-Russian Forum of Young Entrepreneurs was held in Izhevsk. It was attended by over 300 people from 76 subjects of Russia. Within the framework of the forum, a competition was held where participants could present their business projects. As a result, ten winners were selected, who divided the grant fund of 4.5 million rubles among themselves.

The largest grants – 900 thousand rubles each – were received by Alina Vasilyeva and Ilya Bannikov from the Udmurt Republic. Alina is a fourth-year student at IzhGTU, studying in the direction of “Advertising and Public Relations”. The girl is a member of the student pedagogical team “Drive”, is the press secretary of the Youth Organization “Atmosfera” of various social projects. Alina submitted to the competition the project “PR Stores of Udmurtia”, aimed at developing tourism in the region.

Photo: press service “Rosmolodezh. Business”

Ilya Bannikov received a grant to host the Izh Dance Champ. Ilya has been involved in street dancing since 2007, teaches, organizes dance events, builds the “Dance House” and dreams of bringing dance Izhevsk to the international level.

Maria Bazhenova, a young entrepreneur from Udmurtia, received a grant (400,000 rubles) to create the Dragonfly sports and leisure co-working zone. Yulia Shakhtina, an employee of the ARTE Center for Ethnocultural Education, organizes the work of the Pogyli children’s robotics studio with teaching in the Udmurt language at the expense of the same grant.

The jury also supported projects for the development of ArtHub in the Khabarovsk Territory, the organization of family chess tournaments “Time to play with the whole family” in Kirov, student entrepreneurship navigator in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and other projects.

Investors decided

“Investment sessions” is another project of “Rosmolodezh.Business”. Here, experts work with young people to help correctly present the project to investors, explain its essence and justify the request for financial investments. In the final, young people defend their projects in front of existing entrepreneurs – at least 60 people will be able to attract investments following the results of events in 2022

In the pilot year, Rosmolodezh.Business holds investment sessions in 30 Russian cities. For example, on November 1, they were held in Irkutsk, investors supported three projects: Veronika Ivanova’s Handmade Genuine Leather Bag, Natalia Yelshina’s Extension of a Successful Schoolchild, and Ksenia Andreenko’s Cattle Fattening Organization.

On October 29, in Kirov, investors supported the project for the creation and development of Yolki glamping proposed by Oleg Yudin, the technology for treating animals from parasites with naturopathic drugs by Arina Russkikh, and the creative association Shine (shooting short films) Evgenia Melkova.

On October 25, in Kursk, investors chose Ivan Chernobrovkin with the Alfa Mebel production project, Sergey Ivantsov with the Brotherly Shaurma Cafe, and Daniil Panevin with the Symptomio Two-Click Disease Self-Diagnostics System.

Photo: press service “Rosmolodezh. Business”

Despite the fact that the final meetings of the “Investment Sessions” are still underway, the huge demand for this project is obvious. Aspiring entrepreneurs appreciated the opportunity to present their ideas to the judgment of existing businessmen and investors. Therefore, the possibility of extending the Investment Sessions for 2023 is now being discussed. follow news project and schedule https://investmentsession.ru/ sessions can be found on the portal “Rosmolodezh.Business”.

Generation chose business

In October 2022, the final defenses of business projects were held on the first stream of the Business.Generation project from Rosmolodezh.Business

Project “Business. Generation” helps young people start their own business from scratch. First, participants are introduced to legal and financial issues, they are helped to analyze the market, choose their niche and corporate identity. Then the participants choose a direction – classic business, technological, social or creative entrepreneurship – and create a specific product or business case.

But only 180 participants from 54 subjects reached the stage of protecting business cases. The list of the best included young people from the Perm Territory, Nizhny Novgorod, Kemerovo, Belgorod, Moscow, Rostov Regions, the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug and Sevastopol.

The leader of the first stream in terms of the number of points scored was Dmitry Baluev from the Perm Territory with a project for the production of joinery. The young entrepreneur plans to participate in fairs, exhibitions and festivals, making and selling tourist souvenirs.

Olga Shumilova from the Nizhny Novgorod region (second place) proposed a project for the production of children’s textiles. These are bedding for newborns – protective bumpers for the crib, linen, a blanket-envelope for discharge, a set for a baby stroller.

Another participant, Maxim Kondakov from the Belgorod region (third place), proposed the project “Production of white chocolate with hemp kernels”. According to the author, this is the only hypoallergenic type of chocolate that contains a superfood “with an ideal protein structure for humans.” Maxim plans to launch production by February 2023 and earn 1.9 million rubles.

Yulia Tokareva from the Perm Territory (third place) will provide services for classical massage, anti-cellulite and therapeutic massage for children.

Rosmolodezh.Business will help participants enter the largest Russian marketplaces with their products

You can register for the trainings of the second, third and fourth streams, by filling out an application to participate

Success stories

The heart of Rosmolodezh.Business projects is the Club of Young Entrepreneurs. https://rosmolbizclub.ru/ Today it has about 2,300 participants: they are self-employed, LLC owners, individual entrepreneurs.

The Young Entrepreneurs Club helps young people to plunge into the business environment, creates many opportunities for networking, discussing business ideas and meeting potential partners. The total turnover of the participants is more than 16 billion rubles. To enter the club, you must register on the platform AIS “Youth of Russia”.

Evgenia Kurinnaya from Veliky Novgorod quit her job in 2015 to become a home confectioner. Thanks to her diligence, the very next year she managed to open the first confectionery workshop, which specialized in making cakes and desserts to order.

Then there was a full-fledged cafe-confectionery in the very center of the city, an “island” with “desserts to take away” in a large shopping center, a culinary studio “I want to cook”, where entertaining master classes in cooking restaurant dishes are held, and two more coffee houses with the format “ coffee and desserts to go. Now Evgenia is developing an online course to train entrepreneurs who are thinking about starting a coffee shop, confectionery or bakery.

Photo: press service “Rosmolodezh. Business”

Dmitry Gorkov Even at school he was fond of programming, mathematics, physics. He entered the budget at Moscow State University at the Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics and in his third year got a job at a top IT company. Five years later, I decided to create my own service for collecting and analyzing financial data from different banks.

This is how the CASHOFF cloud service appeared, the first clients were small banks from the second hundred, then larger ones appeared – Otkritie, VTB, Tinkoff Bank, Sberbank. Currently, the service has more than 50 client banks.

Maxim Volkov from Anapa, 16 years old, he was interested in entrepreneurship since childhood. Today, in the status of a self-employed person, he is developing his online store of creative gifts Kraftik. Maxim designs products on his own, and uses recycled raw materials for production.

To the next level

The Young Entrepreneurs Club is more than just an association of business owners. Participants get the opportunity to take part in the largest business forums and literally reach a new level by establishing a dialogue with representatives of government agencies.

In June 2022, on the eve of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with young scientists and entrepreneurs. Club “Rosmolodezh.Business” was represented by three people at once

One of them – Igor Sukhov, founder and CEO of a company engaged in drilling and licensing water wells, as well as the construction of engineering networks – took part in a discussion with the head of state. “Russia is counting on such young, energetic, success-oriented, future-oriented people,” the president said.

By the end of 2022, members of the Young Entrepreneurs Club will take part in 117 business events throughout the country.