The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, provided details of the City’s health situation in relation to the coronavirus contagion curve and the increase in cases in the second wave, and reinforced his defense of presence in schools during a day strike of Buenos Aires teachers who ask to return to virtuality: “Collaborate with the integral health of the boys”said the minister about the classes in the classrooms.

.After confirming seven cases per thousand people in schools, the City insisted on its intention to maintain school attendance despite the increase in covid-19 diagnoses: “In the school group infections are not linked to school but with social and community life, “Quirós justified in a press conference.

“Presence is so important for all dimensions of the boys and the school has proven to be of little influence in the spread of new cases,” insisted the minister who urged to make “all possible efforts” to maintain it.

News in development.